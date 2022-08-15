Bella Thorne sticks out tongue while showing off blue bikini and lacy overlay

Bella Thorne is wearing a light blue bikini and sticking out her tongue in Mexico. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is bringing the heat to Mexico as the former Disney actress takes a selfie video for fans.

Bella posted a fun video while she rode in a car south of the border.

She rocked a light blue bikini and matching short bottoms with a black lace overlay featuring a button in the center.

The label-loving actress wore a Prada headband with the logo prominently displayed on her head.

Her red locks appeared strawberry blonde in loose waves, with bangs framing her face.

Bella wore a long silver necklace with a pendant featuring an emerald in the middle.

Bella stuck out her tongue as she played with poses for her selfie video and revealed her flat tummy.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne poses in paradise

A few hours later, she posted on her Instagram feed with a geotag of Cancun, Mexico.

Bella wore a knit sweater dress and Gucci platform slides as she posed on a swing set above a pool.

Her wrists and fingers were covered with multi-colored jewelry.

The sun hit Bella’s beautiful red locks, and the actress appeared confident. Her caption read, “would have a threesome with myself.”

Bella’s knit dress featured red, yellow, orange, green, and blue horizontal stripes.

Bella Thorne stars in the thriller Saint Clare

Bella Thorne expressed gratitude for returning to acting after a short time engaging in other pursuits.

The actress rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up with Zendaya and recently appeared in American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 3 as a clubgoer named Marci.

Next up for the actress is an exciting role in the movie Saint Clare. Saint Clare is loosely-based on Don Roff’s novel, Clare, at 16.

Italian-born director Mitzi Peirone will bring the novel to life, creating a highly-anticipated thriller about a serial killer. She wrote the screenplay with a talented writer, Guinevere Turner, who wrote American Psycho starring Christian Bale.

Bella plays Clare Bleecker, a quiet Catholic college girl with a “divine penchant” for killing.

Last week, Deadline revealed that Ryan Phillippe signed on to the film to play a police officer named officer Timmons. The producers gushed, “We are delighted to have Ryan join the team on Saint Clare. His performance opposite Bella Thorne as Detective Timmons is both dark and magnetic on screen.”

Also joining the star-studded cast was Jan Luis Castellanos from 13 Reasons Why.

The film is to be released by Screen Media in 2023.