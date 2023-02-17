Bella Thorne served up another fashion win as the actress flew across the country to the city that never sleeps.

The Disney Channel alum was in New York for the conclusion of New York Fashion Week.

She made the trip after having an excellent showing at Sundance Film Festival, where she mingled with Hollywood insiders to support her new film Divinity.

The Florida native attended multiple shows, including a front-row seat at Christian Cowan’s ready-to-wear event. Other attendees included Teyana Taylor, Prabal Gurung, and Lil Nas X, the latter of whom appeared in Bella’s social media share.

There was a clear theme in Christian Cowan’s show, which was an ode to old Hollywood with showgirl influencers.

Bella certainly dressed the part in bright feathers, posting the stunning look with her 25.2 million Instagram followers. The social media post featured a jam-packed carousel, garnering 123,000 likes.

Bella Thorne dazzles at Christian Cowan for NYFW

The first picture showed Bella with her arms in the air as she enjoyed a moment and expressed herself through movement. Bella wore a white gown with multiple cutouts, including one around her navel. Over the white dress, Bella wore an intricately designed feather coat, with one fuchsia side and another hot pink side. The jacket was larger than life and added an element of drama to Bella’s white ensemble.

The second shot featured Bella without her dramatic coat. She placed her hands on her hips, wearing black latex opera gloves and silver bangles over each. Without the feather coat, fans could see the stunning bodice of her gown. The garment was particularly special because the bodice was in the shape of a star, with one of the points creating a halter neck and the others wrapped around her waist.

Another image showed a close-up of Bella’s pretty face, allowing fans to see her stunning makeup. She sported lavish lashes, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and rosy cheeks. Her signature red dresses were in an elegant updo with pieces of her bangs framing her face. A swipe right revealed Bella with Lil Nas X, who wore a feathered ensemble of his own.

In Bella’s caption, she praised the creative’s fantastic work and expressed gratitude about meeting Lil Nas X. She also highlighted some of the themes visible in the fashion show.

She wrote, “SO impressed with @christiancowan his take on old Hollywood Glamour was absolutely beautiful. Forever dreaming of the oversized blazers mixed in with stars, sparkles and cool silks. Also met the king… finally… @lilnasx.”

It was apparent from Bella’s latest images that she has taken care of her figure.

Bella Thorne’s quarantine diet

While some people gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, others, like Bella, focused on their health.

The actress told HollywoodLife about her quarantine habits and healthy choices, explaining that her whole family was on a health journey.

Bella revealed her exercise favorites, explaining, “Yoga, some weight training, and a bit of boxing. It’s a family affair at the moment!”

She also outlined her healthy food choices, continuing, “Rice, black beans, pasta, fruit for my smoothies, veggies, and some protein.”

As 2023 rolled around, Bella maintained her healthy figure.