Bella Thorne sizzles in black strapless snakeskin

Bella Thorne rocks a leather dress. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne was feeling green in a sultry leather look featuring a pop of color and curls.

A fan account shared the post on Instagram, and Bella was happy to repost it on her Instagram Story.

Bella rocked a black strapless gown made of leather with a snake skin pattern. The form-fitting dress featured a dangerously high thigh-slit, showing a bit of leg.

The former Shake It Up actress posed in front of dark granite with what appeared to be a terrarium.

Bella added a pop of green via green eyeshadow and green acrylic tips. She also carried her famous evil eye lighter–a gold piece with a green eye.

Adding to the green and gold theme, she wore small gold hoops and layered gold necklaces, a few featuring pearls. She also wrapped a rosary around her wrist and appeared to hold a burning object in the other.

Bella’s hair was strawberry blonde in a side part with old Hollywood curls.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne’s busy month of August

Bella has been busy, jet-setting around the world. She went to Lollapalooza in Chicago to watch her sister, Dani Thorne, perform a DJ set.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Around the same time as the festival, Bella’s guest appearance on American Horror Stories aired. The actress, who stars in the upcoming thriller Saint Clare, expressed excitement about returning to her craft.

Then, Bella went to Mexico to celebrate a birthday and took some cheeky photos by the ocean.

Next, the Disney alum flew to Ibiza, where she reunited with her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau.

Finally, it was back to California, where the actress resumed her fitness regime.

Bella Thorne acted before appearing on Disney with Zendaya

Bella Thorne catapulted to superstardom after she and Zendaya starred on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, but the actress had been in the industry long before the show.

Bella talked about her acting process and experience with The Village Voice.

She discussed her Disney fame head-on and said, “Everyone asks me that and it’s like no, but I guess so? Everyone perceives it that way but before I did Disney, I was on HBO. I was on Entourage. I was on Showtime. You name it, I was acting.”

She continued, “I had never done comedy before in my life and I never thought I’d get comedic roles, ever. People are like ‘Disney, Disney, Disney’ and I’m like, nah… I started years before and I’ve been busting my a**.”

Bella stars in the feature film Saint Clare, which is slated for a 2023 release.