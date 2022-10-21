Bella Thorne is promoting Thorne Dynasty, two weeks after she dropped the line on her 25th birthday. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne sizzled in bright red as she continued to promote her latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty, and showed a lot of skin.

The Shake It Up alum likely knew that the best way to promote her brand would be to use her own image, so she served as the campaign model.

The successful entrepreneur and actress shared the clips jointly with her IG for Thorne Dynasty and her main account.

Bella’s two new posts for Thorne Dynasty featured one promising an upcoming release and another announcing the release was here.

Bella appeared braless in both posts, wearing an open latex trench coat that could double as a dress.

She shared the photos with her 25.3 million Instagram followers, giving her a sizable audience to hawk her line.

Bella Thorne stuns in braless red latex

The actress rocked strawberry-blonde hair, a side part, and loose curls as she announced Rose & Reign, her second collection from Thorne Dynasty.

She channeled an Old Hollywood vibe for the pictures and added a twist of elegance, which was on brand considering she was selling jewelry.

She wore a red manicure that featured a strand of jewels in an aesthetically pleasing and over-the-top look.

She said that the collection was on her body in the photo, which featured layered necklaces and silver bracelets. Her caption asked if fans saw anything that they liked, indicating that her accessories were part of Rose & Reign.

Bella represented her jewelry line well–she rocked a gold necklace layered with another silver piece, and a strand of pearls fell down her chest. The pearls featured a rosary, which fans may remember Bella has worn as a necklace, too.

Just a few short weeks after Bella dropped Chapter One of Thorne Dynasty on her birthday, October 8, she released Chapter Two.

Bella Thorne’s Thorne Dynasty Chapter Two

Bella’s first appeared successful because she has now released part two (Chapter Two) Rose & Reign.

The caption read, “Chapter Two is NOW LIVE… View the entire Rose & Reign collection now at THORNEDYNASTY.COM.”

Thorne Dynasty’s second collection featured emerald-colored stones in barbed wire as Bella’s edgy personality shined through with the latest collection.

She also revealed a golden rose joint holder that served a functional and fashionable purpose, especially for those with medicinal needs.

Fans can buy pieces from Bella’s new line for prices ranging from $30-380, with Chapter Two out now.