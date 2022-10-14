Bella Thorne is posing on a yacht in a mint green stringy bikini as she soaks up the sun. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne took some time from promoting Thorne Dynasty to share a summer throwback in a mint green bikini.

Bella posted the shot on her Instagram Story for her 25.3 million followers and fans on the platform.

The Shake It Up actress just finished her birthday weekend, where she sported other bikinis and partied with friends.

However, it seemed that her birthday had her missing summer, so she posted a photo from August.

In the Mexican throwback, Bella rocked a mint green stringy bikini and looked beautiful.

The bikini top had spaghetti straps and offered extra support for Bella’s famous curves.

Bella Thorne’s bikini shots from Mexican boat adventure

There was a tie in the center of the bodice, keeping everything in place, and the garment featured two strings– one on the top of the bodice and one on the bottom.

She wore a purple scarf over her hair, but her red locks peeked out and looked beautiful.

Bella arched her back and tilted her head as she soaked up the sun’s rays.

Her signature red tresses featured loose waves which blew in the wind.

Behind Bella was a scenic coast, blue waters, and matching skies. She rocked multiple colorful bracelets on her wrist and a simple silver necklace.

The sun kissed her skin, and droplets of water added to the summer vibe.

She tagged Content X Studios, the social media management company she began a few years ago. But the businesswoman had a lot more up her sleeve.

Bella Thorne’s growing Thorne Dynasty

Bella Thorne’s latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty, was aptly titled because it was the latest in a series of endeavors for the actress. She began Content X, which was important to her because she successfully monetized social media and wanted to help others.

Besides the aforementioned Content X, she started Forbidden Flowers, another brand close to her heart.

She told Forbes, “I’ve struggled with anxiety for years, and weed was the one source able to accomplish most healing – it’s, therefore, a business venture close of my heart.”

According to Bella, she got her entrepreneurial drive from her parents. She continued, “It’s ingrained in me; both of my parents were always pushing boundaries and breaking barriers growing up.”

The bikini throwback from yesterday also showed a heavily-accessorized Bella. Her latest venture, Thorne Dynasty, should come as no surprise, as the recently released line contains handmade jewelry.