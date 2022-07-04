Bella Thorne shows skin in American flag bikini

Bella Thorne gets patriotic in an American flag bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bella Thorne had a message for the patriarchy in a skimpy bikini show-off for the July 4th weekend.

The actress had an impromptu American flag photoshoot with a flag-themed bikini.

She posed in her tiny ensemble, offering a rear view and grabbing a large flag while taking in some sun.

Bella has asked for privacy after her split from ex-fiance, Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, but has no problem showing off her fit body. Bella seemed to be making up for lost time, as the previously locked-down cannabis connoisseur is now single and ready to mingle.

Bella Thorne wears an American flag bikini

Bella Thorne posted new bikini shots and shared a message for those looking at the photos.

Bella’s thong bottoms featured red and white stripes as she got into a patriotic mood. Her strapless bikini top was half red and white stripes and half white stars with a blue background.

The newly-single Bella has been on a social media tear since announcing she ended her engagement with Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella wore sunglasses with circular frames and diamond encrusting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress also paired her American flag print bikini with layers of diamond necklaces on her chest while posing with a flag as the actress got animated in the sunny shots.

Bella, known for loud hair colors including bright red and rainbow, sported strawberry blonde locks.

She wrote in the caption, “PATRIARCHY CAN EAT MY 🍑.”

Bella Thorne talks about working with Benjamin Mascolo before the break-up

Bella Thorne dated Italian model and actor Benjamin Mascolo, getting engaged before calling the relationship off last month. Before the break-up, the two worked together in a movie called Time Is Up.

Bella expressed joy about working with someone intimately before ultimately dating.

Bella told TooFab exclusively, “In general, to act with someone for their first time and it being the lead of the movie is so difficult for anyone and so rare that it even happens. So, going into it, I didn’t know what it was gonna be like. I just trusted Ben. And he did such a great job and was always so surprising to me because I know how hard acting is — I’ve been doing it my whole life — and he was a natural right off the bat, and that takes a long time to learn in this industry.”

Bella is now single but has the movie as a reminder of her short relationship with the actor.