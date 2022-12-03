Bella Thorne shared another look at a Thorne Dynasty shoot rocking a cutout one-piece and striking a pose. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne hasn’t let a recent stunning look go to waste, sharing another glimpse at a photoshoot she first revealed last month for Thorne Dynasty.

The Shake It Up actress has continued promoting her brand since she released it on her 25th birthday nearly two months ago.

Considering Bella’s success with Content X Studios and Forbidden Flowers, her persistence with Thorne Dynasty isn’t surprising.

While it doesn’t seem that Bella has created any heirs to the Thorne Dynasty, she has certainly forged a path toward creating a business empire.

Bella’s latest social media post offered clues about how she has achieved her entrepreneurship. She used her famous face and killer figure to promote a few products from her new accessory line.

Bella shared a sultry behind-the-scenes clip with her 25.2 million Instagram followers.

Bella Thorne stuns for Thorne Dynasty BTS

The video started with Bella striking a pose against a concrete wall. Bella wore a chocolate brown monokini with one spaghetti strap and a large cutout revealing most of her obliques. Bella featured a sun-kissed glow as she pouted her lips for the camera.

She paired her one-piece with a sheer black coverup and a gold belt. The stylish belt featured dangling moon and sun pendants, adding to the glamour of the shot.

Bella’s red locks were in a low bun, with pieces of her bangs framing her face. Bella had lengthy, embellished acrylics, which she revealed when she brushed her bangs away from her face.

The American Horror Stories actress carried a YSL bag and donned white strappy YSL stilettos with the brand’s logo in gold on each heel.

Bella represented Thorne Dynasty with a gold Croc Kingdom Collar necklace from her Thorne Dynasty Queen’s Bounty line. She also sported numerous bracelets and rings from the burgeoning brand.

The ocean breeze gently blew on Bella as she worked her angles and showed she was a modeling professional.

Bella chose the popular 90s song Glory Box by Portishead as the backdrop to the sizzling share.

Bella Thorne releases Thorne Dynasty Queen’s Bounty

Bella Thorne released Thorne Dynasty, an accessory line for jewelry and elevated smoking experience devices. Bella’s company has had a few drops, or chapters, including Rose & Reign and the most recent, Queen’s Bounty.

Although the styles have changed slightly, the purpose of being fashionable, affordable, and useful has remained the same.

Items in the Thorne Dynasty collection are available for purchase on the website and range from $30 to $325.