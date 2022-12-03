Bella Thorne went sheer in Miami, hitting the city’s favorite nightlife after attending the annual Art Basel. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne sent temperatures soaring as she hit Miami and partook in the city’s colorful nightlife.

Bella was one of the many famous faces to descend upon Miami for the annual Art Basel gathering.

The Shake It Up actress partied into the early hours when paparazzi caught her in a see-through dress with a black bikini underneath.

Bella first headed to Florida for a celebratory dinner honoring designer Fausto Puglisi’s inclusion as a member of Roberto Cavalli. Bella took lots of pictures in a custom Cavalli gown that sparkled and featured a wild edge thanks to the zebra print.

Then, Bella hit Art Basel, rubbing shoulders with well-known names like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Madonna.

Paparazzi captured the actress after a late-night outing, carrying her phone as she navigated her way to a waiting car.

Bella Thorne goes sheer for late Miami night

Bella looked beautiful with her signature red tresses tied away from her face and pieces of her bangs falling to each side. Bella was decked-out, as per usual, in items from her Thorne Dynasty accessory line.

Bella wore a black string bikini and a sheer cover-up around her waist.

The actress ditched her Croc Kingdom Collar instead for a Baby Croc Necklace in gold. While Bella’s Croc Kingdom Collar necklace has sold out multiple times, fans can purchase the more affordable Baby Croc Necklace, like the one she sported in the paparazzi shot, for $85 on the Thorne Dynasty website.

Bella Thorne in Miami. Pic credit: VEM / BACKGRID

She completed her sheer dress look with classic black Dr. Martens combat boots.

Bella Thorne represents Sunday Riley

Although Bella has multiple businesses and sources of income, the Disney actress has done occasional sponsored posts for brands that pay her.

Bella’s sponsored posts have been relatively infrequent as she has instead used her social media to promote her own brands like Thorne Dynasty and Forbidden Flowers.

However, in 2020, Bella promoted Sunday Riley and one of the brand’s staple products, Good Genes.

Bella posed with a bottle of the Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. Lactic acid has exfoliating properties, removing dead skin and unveiling bright new skin underneath without manual scrubbing, which could cause wrinkles.

Her caption read, “Thank you @sundayriley for bringing this into my life 😍 Good Genes instantly plumps, brightens the appearance of dark spots and makes my skin so much smoother 👏 find my new skincare fave at @sephora ❤️❤️ #sponsored.”

Fans can purchase Sunday Riley Good Genes at Ulta Beauty or on Amazon for $122.