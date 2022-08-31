Bella Thorne shows curves in mint green bikini

Bella Thorne is in a mint green bikini and on a boat. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

For Bella Thorne, it’s another day and another bikini photo.

The latest featured the red-headed starlet in a mint green stringy bikini.

Bella shared the photo on her Instagram Stories for the viewing pleasure of her 25.3 million followers and fans. The shot was originally featured on a fan account that Bella reposts often.

The Shake It Up actress posed on her knees aboard a yacht with a cushion underneath her. She embraced herself, offering her best pose as she looked down and to the side. The boat was near a small cliff featuring jagged rocks and white structures.

Bella wore a purple scarf over her hair with the red locks sticking out, featuring loose curls at the bottom.

She was heavily accessorized, which is the norm for the actress. Bella rocked a strand of pearls wrapped around her wrist, an icy watch, and rings on most fingers.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella has been a successful actress for most of her life, but that is not how she affords multiple vacations.

A quick trip to Bella’s Instagram reveals the Disney alum is an entrepreneur. She has her hands in multiple businesses, many of them cannabis-oriented.

Bella Thorne lands on Forbes 30 Under 30

Bella Thorne was in good company when she landed on the list for Forbes 30 Under 30, a list with young movers and shakers.

Along with JoJo Siwa and Miranda Cosgrove, Bella graced the Forbes issue with some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Specifically, Bella advised against being a “good girl.”

She explained, “Being a good girl means not sticking up for yourself, and not setting precedents for the way you want to be treated.”

Bella shared that she learned how to assert herself and grow as a person while creating an empire.

Bella Thorne’s burgeoning brands

Bella Thorne discussed two brands that are near and dear to her heart.

The first is Forbidden Flowers, a 2019 partnership with Santa Barbara-based Glass House Brands.

She said about her cannabis endeavor, “I’ve struggled with anxiety for years, and weed was the one source able to accomplish most healing – it’s, therefore, a business venture close of my heart.”

Bella also has a social media management company called Content X, which aims to help people make social media pages profitable.

She concluded, “Being able to see the top of the mountain and then walking up is a lot easier than hiking a never-ending mountain that you can’t see the top of – that’s how I perceive milestones.”