Bella Thorne shows cleavage in black thigh-highs

Bella Thorne shows off her body. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bella Thorne is no stranger to letting it all hang out; the former Disney star often poses seductively in little clothing.

Bella shared some scantily clad photos as she posed under the California sun. She is fresh off of her Coachella experience, where she blessed fans with photos in stylish outfits and trendy music.

The engaged actress is living her best life before walking down the aisle with Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella Thorne stuns in all-black

Bella Thorne showed off her body in new photos shared on her Instagram.

Bella wore a black ribbed bandeau bra that revealed a hint of cleavage. She wore thigh-high black socks and a black sarong around her hips. Her skin peeked from under the sarong as she flashed a peek of her hips.

Her blonde-dyed hair was in a middle part, and pieces cascaded down her shoulders. She wore long acrylic nails that were embellished and various colors. She also looked festive, with three rhinestones underneath each eye.

Bella’s flat tummy and abs were on display in the sultry shots.

She wrote in the caption, “Without sloths there would be no avocados …”

Keeping with the caption, she shared a photo of a sloth after her skin-baring pictures.

Her comments section contained praise for her look and fascination with her caption.

Bella Thorne talks about sexism and Zendaya

Bella Thorne opened up about her controversial label and her longtime friend and former co-star, Zendaya. Bella said she feels grateful that she and Zendaya left the Disney channel relatively unscathed. She also expressed pride in Zendaya’s success in acting.

She said, “It’s awesome, and it has been such a long journey. I love watching her grow. Going from two kids who were just acting on a kids’ show and working all the time to where we are now is such a crazy difference. We also had to work against so many odds coming off of the channel, and I’m just like, wow. Get it, us. Get it, Z.”

She said that she felt her unfair labeling occurred, in part, because she is a woman.

She explained, “It’s so funny that people say that I’m ‘controversial’ when you’re exactly right—I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing bad things. Of course, I am a woman, and that definitely plays a part in it.”

Bella, who has modeled since she was six weeks old, seemed to be taking everything in stride as she tried to remain positive.