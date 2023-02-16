Bella Thorne was feeling the love as the talented actress reminded fans about an upcoming sale.

The 25-year-old Disney Alum took to social media to share a Valentine’s Day themed post, drumming up publicity for one of her companies.

Bella has a lot going on, but she always makes time for business, especially when a big shopping holiday arrives.

With February 14 on the horizon, Bella put her 25.2 million Instagram followers to good use as she promoted her brand, Thorne Dynasty.

The Content X Studios founder struck a pose as she modeled some of her fabulous designs on her Instagram Stories.

The Shake It Up actress turned things up a notch with a sheer red ensemble and a unique prop.

Bella Thorne promotes Thorne Dynasty Valentine’s Day sales

Bella looked like a true queen in the stunning picture featuring the actress looking down at the camera. Bella’s red tresses had a wet hair effect, with pieces of her bangs falling in her face. The beautiful entrepreneur rocked a red dress with lace detailing and one sleeve.

The gown had a short hem, leaving room for Bella to wear a garter belt.

Bella did exactly that, opting for a black garment and attaching a piece of gold jewelry. She also carried a can of Reddi-Wip as the businesswoman appeared to have a good time.

Bella Thorne got ready for Valentine’s Day with help from a tasty dessert item. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

The actress rocked the Heart of Gold Necklace, a large chain with a heart pendant. The necklace, dipped in 14K gold or rhodium, depending on user preference, is made in Los Angeles and retails for $80.

Bella also donned the Romeo Romeo Dagger Necklace, featuring crystal pearls and retailing for $150.

The prices for Bella’s jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty, range from $30 to $325 and are available exclusively on the Thorne Dynasty website.

Bella Thorne promotes Sunday Riley

With such a busy schedule, including the harsh nature of life on the go, Bella has maintained a beautiful and youthful look.

Bella has seemingly poreless skin with an undeniable glow and a clear complexion.

The American Horror Stories actress has an industry favorite, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, to thank for her flawless face.

She posed with a bottle of her favorite chemical exfoliant as she touted the product’s benefits with an Instagram share.

Bella’s caption read, “Thank you @sundayriley for bringing this into my life ? Good Genes instantly plumps, brightens the appearance of dark spots and makes my skin so much smoother ? find my new skincare fave at @sephora.”

Fans can buy Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment at Ulta Beauty or on Amazon for $122.