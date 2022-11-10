Bella Thorne looks beautiful in natural makeup for the Pitch Perfect 2 world premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

American singer and actress Bella Thorne asked her followers which fit would be perfect to leave her ex speechless, and she gave them so many incredible options to choose from.

Thorne is known for her innovative style, crazy outfits, as well as an overload of jewelry every time.

She recently went braless in a multicolor top tied with a couple of knots in the middle of her chest. She then put on a long green skirt adorned with a silver belt and colorful butterflies dangling from it.

She styled her signature red long hair into two braids, leaving some front pieces out to frame her face. To accessorize, she threw a delicate chain around her torso and put on long Chanel earrings, a silver watch, and some big diamond rings.

For another mirror selfie, she went for a more glammed-up look. The Shake It Up actress looked sophisticated and stunning, wearing a strapless silk skintight dress that she layered with a shiny black suit jacket and paired with some animal print chunky platform shoes.

This time her hair was parted to the side, styled in loose waves, and adorned with a white flower pin.

Bella Thorne wows in green bikini for beach selfie

Thorne later gave her followers a more casual outfit idea. She was seen wearing a white shirt underneath a black jacket with bejeweled ribs on her chest. She accessorized her pink french manicure with some big diamond ribs and put on a chain choker around her neck.

The actress posted a lot more pictures of her fit where she showed from a pretty lime green bikini to a fierce all-black outfit. She captioned this post, “POV: you’re going to stunt on your ex, which fit do you wear?”

Bella Thorne launches her jewelry collection

The ex-Disney Channel girl has now entered the jewelry industry. As previously stated, Thorne is known for her extravagant taste in jewelry, and she definitely showed that in this new collection.

Her brand is called Thorne, and she launched the Vol 1 Rose & Reign on her 25th birthday. She later spoke with Women’s Wear Daily about this new phase of her career, “Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story. So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”