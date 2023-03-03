Bella Thorne is known for her alluring presence and overall personality, as she steals the show no matter where she goes.

Luckily for Bella, it seems as though the actress is only just getting started.

The 25-year-old Disney star has been on a steady incline over the last couple of years, scoring some big lead roles.

Some of these various films and TV series include Game of Love, American Horror Story, and now her newest movie, Divinity, which is set to be released this month.

Bella has been nonstop, and her success only continues to grow. Even more so, she was recently honored on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

Bella was photographed in strictly black and white as she was styled in a one-of-a-kind, all-black fit.

Bella Thorne is beautiful in her eccentric black fit

Thankfully, Bella blessed her fans with the beautiful shot as she took to her IG account with the mesmerizing view.

For this special Flaunt photo shoot, Bella was photographed against a gray backdrop as she stood on one leg while the other was slightly lifted in the air.

The AHS actress was styled in a teeny black tube top along with a pair of black, high-waisted shorts.

To keep the black aesthetics going, Bella even wore a large black overcoat that fell past her knees.

For her footwear essentials, the 25-year-old beauty wore a pair of black gladiator sandals.

She further accessorized with a large heart-shaped necklace, some hoop earrings, and an assortment of chunky rings.

Bella’s hair was styled in light curls that trickled down the back of her fit.



In the caption of the post, the actress even addressed her new movie, as she was extremely excited to introduce her new role as Ziva to her fans.

The caption read, “Divinity has just been picked up by Utopia! Looking forward to u all getting to experience this incredible film soon! Tag three friends in the comments below to receive an exclusive behind-the-scenes pic from our @flauntmagazine shoot.”

Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne launch a new radio show together called Twisted Sisters

In another recent post, Bella and her sister Dani shocked fans as they announced that they would be hosting a new radio show together called Twisted Sisters.

Twisted Sisters was created by both sisters to provide fans with some comical stories while also discussing some relatable experiences like dating and relationship gossip.

For this particular post, Bella and Dani were filmed going back and forth as they discussed their love life along with Valentine’s Day. Dani even went on to call herself “a hopeless romantic.”

In this episode, Bella was captured wearing a green satin blouse while she had her orange locks parted down the middle and tied back into a bun.

Dani, on the other hand, was flooded with a variety of eye-catching colors. She wore a blue sweater along with a furry, rainbow-colored bucket hat.

Both Bella and her sister Dani had the utmost perfect energy shared between them as their conversations naturally flowed while they happily bonded with one another.

The caption read, “LIVE TONIGHT 6p PST @onamp TONIGHT on Twisted Sisters to celebrate Vday, we are going through dating apps. You get to create my first dating profile EVER, write the bio and the interests, and choose the swipes while we read ridiculous profiles. No, we are not taking this seriously, you can screw me over, it’s going to be crazy fun. See you tonight on @onamp #onamp.”

Fans can follow both Bella and Dani on Instagram to browse through their previous episodes along with keeping up to date with their next Amp Radio release.