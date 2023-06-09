Bella Thorne shares intimate photos of herself in bed as she proves you CAN look amazing just after waking up

Actress and fashion icon Bella Thorne has been making waves on social media yet again — sharing six stunning photos showcasing her unique style and effortless beauty.

The first photo is a classic Bella Thorne selfie, as she lies on her bed with messy hair and a sultry pout.

Her heart tattoo on her left shoulder adds a touch of edge to her otherwise sweet appearance, as the star nails the “just woken up” look like the rest of us wish we could.

The second selfie is equally captivating, with Thorne sitting on her bed in a tight blue top, her hair partially covering her face.

The third photo is an interesting departure from the selfies, featuring two gold rings lying in the pages of a book. The text on the page reveals the book to be A Palm Beach Wife: A Novel by Susannah Marren.

Thorne has previously told how she never learned to read or write as a child, but this photo shows her combining her love of fashion and books in a beautifully simple way.

The fourth photo is another Bella Thorne classic, as she lies on her bed in a different pose, with her hair tousled behind her. The fifth and sixth photos are taken upside down, adding a playful and whimsical touch to the post.

Thorne captioned the post with two emojis, a happy face and a sun, which perfectly capture the carefree and joyful spirit of the photos, as she celebrates the start of summer.

It’s no wonder that the post has already garnered over 970,000 likes, as Thorne’s fans can’t get enough of her effortless beauty and unique sense of style.

“Gorgeous ❤️,” commented one. “so stunning bell😍, another added.

Thorne is known for her daring fashion choices and willingness to take risks, and this Instagram post is no exception.

From her messy hair to her jewelry choices, Thorne proves once again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

As Thorne continues to captivate her audience with her stunning Instagram posts, it’s clear that her star power shows no signs of fading.

Whether she’s sharing photos of her latest fashion choices or simply showing off her playful side, Thorne is a true fashion icon and a true inspiration to her fans.