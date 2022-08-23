Bella Thorne in a lace bra and skirt asks for opinions on a potential outfit. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne showed off her perfect fashion sense as she posed in a potential outfit, wearing a lacy bra and flowing skirt.

The Shake It Up alum posed for a mirror selfie with in head-to-toe designer, which is customary for the actress.

She appeared natural with her red, long locks in a center part with loose waves in the photos taken from her home.

The actress just came off a whirlwind trip to Mexico and Spain. First, Bella celebrated her manager’s birthday. Then, she jetted across the ocean to reunite with her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, in Ibiza.

Upon her return to Los Angeles, Bella shared content from the gym in the form of a gym selfie. While wearing a sports bra and leggings, the Disney Channel alum appeared bare-faced and revealed she was back on her grind.

But all work and no play leads to unhappiness, so the actress enjoyed some old-fashioned fashion fun.

Bella Thorne appears half-dressed in a mirror selfie

Bella sported white and black Chanel slides on her feet.

She wore a lacy bra with a dark overlay and a green Hermés Constance bag with a golden H, along with a Chanel midi skirt in black and white. The gorgeous piece featured signature camellia flowers and the Chanel logo.

The scene behind Bella was interesting, with a white flower petal table with a lamp on top.

There were gold framed pictures, a dangling chandelier, and a closet full of garments.

Bella Thorne is booked and busy with projects galore

Much like her former Disney Channel costar Zendaya, Bella has a lot of projects in the works.

She recently began filming Saint Clare, where she will star opposite Ryan Phillippe.

She told the NY Post last month, “I’m also about to do a movie called Saint Clare based off the book Claire at 16.”

She offered insight into another project, stating, “I’m doing a really fun movie right now with Tony Kaye called The Trainer. I’m really excited about it — it’s a dark comedy.”

However, Bella isn’t content with acting and influencing, she has loftier goals.

She revealed feelings of being misunderstood and explained how she intended to clear up misconceptions. Bella said, “The most challenging part [about being myself] is that I am constantly misunderstood — that’s why I wrote my book, ‘The Life of a Wannabe Mogul. I didn’t know how to express myself in a way that people would really see it.”