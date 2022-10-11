Bella Thorne rocks birthday bikini with big sister

Bella Thorne is celebrating a major birthday as she turns 25 years old and shares a busty throwback. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday surrounded by beaches, family, and friends as a recent bikini photo was shared.

Bella’s older sister, Dani Thorne, used her social media platform to extend well wishes to her successful sister.

The rainbow-colored hair-sporting Thorne sister shared a beautiful photo featuring her and her sister, with some heartfelt words in the caption.

Bella turned 25 years old over the weekend, and the date also coincided with her latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty.

But it looked like the actress took a little break from work as she swam in the ocean with her sister and documented the process.

The sisters kept close in the water, wearing their best bikinis for the shot.

Bella Thorne swims in bikini with sister Dani Thorne

Bella and Dani wore their colorful locks in updos, with bangs framing both their faces.

Dani smiled expressively with her mouth ajar while Bella tilted her head back for a more reserved smile.

Bella rocked a dark brown bandeau-style bikini with one spaghetti strap. She represented Thorne Dynasty with dangling gold earrings and a thick necklace with a beautiful shape.

Dani wore a brown and white zebra bikini with a halter top and sunglasses atop her head.

There were bright blue skies with fluffy clouds creating a stunning background. The water was another shade of blue, with a green hue as the ladies swam in a tropical ocean.

A swipe right showed Bella as she danced for the camera with a group of friends by an ATV. There was also a video at a restaurant with people screaming for Bella’s birthday.

The caption read, “The most special lil b is 25 today 🥰🎂❤️ so grateful to call you my best friend. Words can’t express how much I love you. You’re an 👼🏼 in ginger form. #twinlove.”

Bella Thorne calls Dani her ‘twin’

Bella often poses with her siblings, especially Dani, who she calls her twin.

Dani works as a DJ, and Bella is known to attend her concerts from the front row as a loving sister.

Bella revealed to Paper magazine, “We have matching twin tattoos. Whether we’re four years apart or not, we are twins. We are thinking of more twin tattoos, too.”

During the same interview, Bella expressed gratitude for her close relationship with Dani, nothing that some people are not tight-knit with their siblings.