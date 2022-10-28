Bella Thorne announces a new film, Time Is Up 2, with a gorgeous social media post. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne announced her new movie, Time Is Up 2, and she created a social media post just for the occasion.

The actress posted the news with her 25.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Bella’s post featured four photos and a caption that provided more details about the movie.

Bella, who just turned 25 years old a few weeks ago, has celebrated her new age by continuing to work hard on her various ventures.

Bella’s latest venture, Thorne Dynasty, also dropped on her birthday, and the actress revealed a second collection days later.

The Shake It Up alum returned to her roots with her newest social media post, which featured stills from her new movie.

Bella Thorne reveals Time Is Up 2

The first photo showed Bella in black-and-white with a floral headband featuring intricately-designs and jewels. She wore a sparkly bustier with feathers lining the bodice and a statement necklace around her neck. Bella’s hair featured loose curls which cascaded from the headband and fell past her shoulders.

The coloring of the image made it difficult to determine the extent of Bella’s makeup, but she wore a lip stain and eyeliner as she stared at the camera.

The second shot was colorful and windy as Bella looked at the woman’s phone next to her. Bella’s bright red tresses blew in the wind, and she wore a flowing blue top in the outdoors shot.

The final picture showed Bella as she applied lipstick to her costar in a dark nightclub.

A swipe right showed Bella as she walked away from the camera. Bella wore a pink floral dress with long sleeves as she approached a stairway in what appeared to be Italy.

Her caption read, “I know how much you guys loved the first one & I can’t wait for you to see this one!! If you’ve already watched, let me know what you think in the comments 👀 #TimeIsUp2 #PrimeVideo.”

Bella Thorne’s Time Is Up

As Bella fans likely remember, the first Time Is Up film was quite memorable for the actress because she starred in the movie with then-fiance Benjamin Mascolo.

The movie, directed by Elisa Amoruso, was filmed in Rome and told the story of Bella’s character, Vivien, who fell in love with Benjamin’s character, Roy.

The film was not well-received by critics or the public.

The sequel, Game of Love, was originally titled Time Is Up 2. Fans can check out the sequel on Amazon Prime.