Bella Thorne drops Queens Bounty as part of her latest Thorne Dynasty collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Thorne made a convincing argument about why her fans should purchase some of her Thorne Dynasty bounty.

For Bella, who has seen great success in her businesses, simple videos or photos provide all the evidence she needs to show fans why her jewelry collection is worth buying.

Bella’s latest share saw the actress in the Hollywood Hills, where she channeled old Hollywood energy with great success.

She posted the video with her 25.3 million Instagram followers, many of whom seemed excited about the release.

The behind-the-scenes shot offered a glimpse of life as a successful businesswoman running an empire, or dynasty, as Bella might say.

To create the perfect mix, Bella added a twist, with edginess paired with elegance.

Bella Thorne shows BTS look at latest Thorne Dynasty drop

The Disney Channel alum wore a strapless black leather dress with a thigh-high slit. She crossed her legs to reveal a lot of leg and stylish knee-high boots. Bella sat in a chair, or a throne, as only a Queen could, as she struck a pose and played with her hair.

Bella had one of her elevated smoking devices attached to her dress, a gold lighter with an emerald evil eye displayed prominently on the piece.

Bella rocked some of her signature pieces, including gold rings and some emerald evil eye pieces, to ward off the negative energy.

Her caption read, “BTS on set with @thornedynasty for the new Queens Bounty collection 🐊👑.”

Bella Thorne’s new line Queens Bounty

Bella Thorne dropped Queens Bounty, the second drop from her Thorne Dynasty line.

As fans may recall, Bella released Thorne Dynasty, a jewelry line, on her 25th birthday, October 8. The line touted handcrafted goods made in Los Angeles.

First, she released Rose & Reign, which offered pieces that provided an elevated smoking experience.

Bella said in a statement about the Queens Bounty release, “The crocodile styles are a reminder to me of who I am and where I come from, and feel so special, like I’m wearing my family’s history on my neck.”

The clear piece de resistance in Bella’s new line is the crocodile necklace, which Bella has worn perfectly numerous times. The necklace, called the Croc Kingdom Collar, sold out when Queens Bounty dropped.

Other pieces include a Baby Croc Joint Holder and the Emerald Eye Lighter Case, which Bella has rocked for months.

The collection ranges from $30 to $325, with price points available to various audiences.