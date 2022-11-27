Bella Thorne promotes Thorne Dynasty and her elevated smoking experience accessories for Black Friday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Bella Thorne treated fans to a remastered picture in black and white from a shoot she unveiled in September, and she looked fabulous in a cutout swimsuit.

The Shake It Up actress has been heavily promoting her new jewelry, accessory, and elevated smoking line with the arrival of Black Friday, a popular American shopping day and display of consumerism.

As many fans know, Black Friday transitioned into Small Business Saturday, followed by Cyber Monday, which has capped off the weekend following Thanksgiving, serving as a harbinger of Christmas gift-giving.

Bella’s Thorne Dynasty promotions have sought to tap into the seemingly endless market. To achieve this goal, Bella posed in a swimsuit by a pool in a scenic destination.

Bella placed one hand on the railing, showing off a few stylish rings from Thorne Dynasty as she dipped her toe in the water.

Although the photo was in black and white, Bella fans may recall that the cutout swimsuit she rocked was blue with a tulle wrap-around skirt. The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline, which allowed her icy cross to sparkle on her chest.

Bella Thorne in swimsuit splashes for Thorne Dynasty

And while Bella appeared to be smoking something in the photo, her Thorne Dynasty line also offers tools that increase the user’s smoking experience. She tilted her head to one side, rocking white-framed sunglasses with her wet red locks cascading past her shoulders.

Bella also donned her Baby Croc neckpiece, a hit amongst fans and a favorite of Bella’s. The entrepreneur finally released the Baby Crocodile necklace as part of her Queen’s Bounty launch, which she revealed held a special place in her heart.

Bella Thorne releases Thorne Dynasty and Queen’s Bounty

Bella announced Thorne Dynasty in September and released her latest venture on October 8, her 25th birthday.

As a native of Florida, Bella has likely experienced a crocodile encounter or two growing up in the Sunshine State.

Bella announced in a press release that coincided with her Queen’s Bounty drop, “The crocodile styles are a reminder to me of who I am and where I come from, and feel so special like I’m wearing my family’s history on my neck.”

Bella’s signature Croc Kingdom Collar necklace comes in silver and gold, but fans have to be quick if they want to snag the swag.

Bella has restocked the Croc Kingdom Collar twice, the latest being Black Friday. However, the piece quickly sold out again at a discounted rate of $260.

Other items in her collection range from $30 to $325.