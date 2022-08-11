Bella Thorne enjoys hit music at Chicago’s Lollapalooza in a tiny bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Bella Thorne beat the heat in a barely-there ensemble, appropriate for enjoying an outdoor music festival in triple-digit heat.

Bella shared photos from her trip to Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival. She went skimpy to keep cool during the heat wave which rocked Chicago.

The festival took place last week, and although Bella posted photos on her way to the musical extravaganza, the latest share contained the first pictures featuring her inside the event.

The Disney Channel alum revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from the festival, including a backstage look from the event. Bella posed with a chain link fence as she stood on a stage with fans below her.

Bella wore a black leather miniskirt with a rear zipper, a thigh slit, and side buckles.

She wore a tiny bodysuit featuring hot pink cutout designs which wrapped around her body and covered her navel while exposing her obliques.

Bella Thorne enjoys Lollapalooza with sister, Dani Thorne

Bella’s red locks were tied up, with her bangs framing her famous face. She wore black combat boots, which perfectly matched her skirt.

Bella’s wrists and fingers were decorated with diamond studded jewelry and strands of pearls.

Behind Bella, a skyscraper read, “Stay Safe, Lolla.”

Bella also posted a photo of her older sister, Dani. Dani rocked her signature rainbow-dyed hair and a head-to-toe zebra ensemble.

Bella wrote in the caption, “I remember when @dani_thorne first told me she wanted to be a dj… fully self taught & performing at lollapalooza!! I’m so proud of her, I’m losing my fkn minddd 🤯🤯.”

Bella Thorne’s sister Dani Thorne is a DJ

Bella Thorne and her sister, Dani Thorne, are fixtures in the music scene. While little sister Bella enjoys the music, her sister Dani rocks the turntables under the name COM3T.

Dani told Galore about her motivation, personal style, and musical preferences. She revealed, “Getting to plan a set and play it live is like no other. But playing for the crowd is the best feeling. Getting to connect and dance and single certain people out to dance with is exhilarating.”

Dani also discussed her favorite hair color and said, “I’ve always loved being a redhead, but having rainbow hair feels like it represents my personality the best.”

Finally, the middle Thorne sister talked about her friendship with Bella. She gushed, “We call ourselves the twins. We are 4.5 years apart, so at certain times it felt like a bigger age gap, but all my siblings were close. We were homeschooled, so we were our friends [laughs].”

Dani and Bella continue to show their sisterly love on social media with supportive posts and comments.