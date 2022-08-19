Bella Thorne poses in a sports bra and matching leggings for gym selfie 

Bella Thorne is bare-faced, beautiful, and ready to work out after a crazy few weeks. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is back on her grind after a whirlwind few weeks, and she is sharing a gym selfie to commemorate the occasion.

Bella started the month with a bang as she watched a set by her sister, Dani Thorne, at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival. Then, she headed to Cancun, Mexico, where she celebrated her manager’s birthday and took tons of fun pictures.

Finally, she ended the weekend with a bang as she reunited with her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, in Ibiza, Spain.

Bella and Tana partied, played, and enjoyed each other’s company in bikinis before they returned to Los Angeles.

Although the work week is ending for many, Bella’s is just beginning.

She revealed on her Instagram Story that she was back in the gym, working on her fitness.

Bella Thorne returns to the gym for workout

A bare-faced Bella wore a pink-purple sports bra with mesh and lots of support.

She also rocked pink chrome nails and black spandex. Bella’s red locks were shiny and natural as she pushed them off to the side in preparation for a good sweat session. She also had a large white scrunchie around her wrist to secure her hair.

Bella took a mirror selfie like model Bella Hadid recently did at Gotham Gym.

Behind Bella were exercise bikes and ellipticals for the Shake It Up actress to get her cardio on.

The white text read, “Back at it finally.”

Bella Thorne’s workout routine

Bella Thorne hasn’t updated fans about her fitness routine lately, but she has provided insight into her workout secrets in the past.



Bella shared that her brother was a fitness trainer and helped her sculpt her body.

She told Allure, “I wouldn’t say I’m in my best shape at the moment. My brother is my trainer. He’s getting into the UFC, and he does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Mixed Martial Arts. He’s got me doing circuit training and weight lifting.”

In 2016, Bella took a break from exercising and returned strong with a video that showed her working her core. She also revealed her super healthy breakfast, consisting of Greek yogurt and two hard-boiled eggs–yum!

She wrote in the caption, “I didn’t work out for such a long time that now I have to re gain my core strength! This does core and abs ..mostly obliques .. For breakfast, I’m about to eat pure Greek yogurt & two hard boiled eggs.”

As Bella finds her way on her fitness journey, more selfies are inevitable.