Bella Thorne is feeling pretty spicy in her latest outfit. The former Disney star was photographed going to a mystery event wearing a two-piece that left little to the imagination.

While in the picture, she was holding her phone, writing, “Feeling pretty b**** mode might put on my read receipts.”

The Shake It Up actress wore a sheer black top that was covered in lace. The top featured a button-up with long sleeves to give it an editorial look. She paired it with matching pants that fit her long legs perfectly.

Her accessories added an edge to the outfit, rocking thick metal rings, long silver earrings, a gold pocketbook, and a small necklace.

Bella’s hair looked amazing as well, pushed to the side and put into beautiful curls.

She went for a glamorous makeup look to match her hair. She wore gold eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

Bella Thorne dedicates her dynasty to her father

Bella Thorne has been known for her daring fashion for a while, so it’s no surprise she made her mark in the fashion industry. The Game of Love star created Thorne Dynasty, a series of collections featuring jewelry and accessories that were created by craftsmen based in Los Angeles. On her website, she explained the name of the company has been based on conversations with her father.

She wrote, “My father always said he wanted a Thorne dynasty, so this is a love letter to him.”

She kept up the theme with her latest collection, LOVE & ARMOR. They explained that their Valentine’s Day collection is meant to capture the spirit of love with their gold-dipped hearts and cherubic designs. This goal was to give people the feeling of romance with beautiful and delicate jewelry.

Bella Thorne stuns at the Sundance festival

Bella was a vision in blue at the latest Sundance festival. She wore a gorgeous leather dress that hugged her curves perfectly. It featured attached gloves and an asymmetrical neckline for a stunning look. To keep warm, she had a beautiful grey coat that she let lay over her shoulders.

As a pop of color, she wore burgundy platform heels that wrapped around her ankles. She kept the accessories simple, wearing gold dangly earrings and small rings.

She wore her red hair down in a straight center part that framed her face perfectly. Her makeup was stunning, wearing a copper makeup look with matte nude lipstick.