Bella Thorne looks fit in colorful bikini in Cabo

Bella Thorne shows off a tie-dyed bikini from Cabo. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Summer may not officially start until June 21, but many celebrities have already been showing off exotic locations they’ve visited. That includes former Disney star Bella Thorne who reminisced about a previous trip as she wore a colorful bikini.

The 24-year-old hails from Florida, where temperatures are already quite hot. However, she’s also spent some time in Cabo, and recently blessed her fans and followers with a sizzling photo dump.

That included multiple pictures of the fit actress and singer in her vibrant bikini and a few fun shots of some of her Cabo memories.

Bella Thorne gives fans a’ photo dump’ featuring colorful bikini

Initially known for starring in series like Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and HBO’s Big Love, Bella Thorne has come a long way, as she now makes bank from OnlyFans, music, and films. Recent movie appearances include Netflix’s The Babysitter and its sequel, as well as the 2022 release Measures of Revenge alongside Oscar winner Melissa Leo.

Thorne took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her fans and followers a peek at some of her previous trip to Cabo. It included enjoying some fun in the sun as she wore a gorgeous multi-color string bikini top.

A pair of shades and a chain with charms dangle down from her top. Along with her colorful top, she wore green pants, keeping part of the bikini bottoms slightly visible around her hips. In another slide, she reveals her muscular back and green shoes, as she’s become friends with a few dogs in the area.

Other images in her IG series offer additional views of the bikini, which features a tye-dye pattern and splatters of pink, red, blue, orange, and yellow. The first photo includes Bella showing off her colorful bikini top as she shoots a serious stare at the camera.

A fourth slide has Bella wearing a different bikini featuring light orange and white as she and her friend Alexa Yarnell hang their legs in the pool. Ample leg is on display from the former Disney star, who clearly has kept herself in fantastic shape.

“Lil Cabo dump ft. sea and land puppies *aur aur*,” she wrote in her caption, referring to the seals in a video in the IG post.

Cabo seems to be amongst Bella’s favorite places to visit, as she’s previously shared other content from the area. In April, she shared a video as she ran around the deck in a white bikini while onboard a large ship cruising the water.

Not only is Bella providing a cheekier view in the video, but viewers will also notice a familiar part of the video. Those lovable seals featured in Bella’s IG series above are also part of the video below.

Thorne to star in thriller based on Don Roff novel

While Bella Thorne had an early role in a Disney Channel hit, she’s since grown up. Viewers have seen her take dark turns in Netflix’s The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen as part of a killer cult intent on claiming young victims.

She’ll take on another dark role as she stars in Saint Clare, a thriller directed by Mitzi Peirone.

It’s based on Don Roff’s novel Clare At 16, with Thorne taking on the role of Clare Bleecker. She’s described as a “quiet catholic college student with a divine vocation for killing.”

According to Deadline’s report, producers were in negotiations with actress Rebecca DeMornay, with casting in progress for other individuals in the film.

In addition to Thorne’s role in The Babysitter, she also starred in the 2017 supernatural horror film Amityville: The Awakening. However, her role was that of the protagonist rather than the thriller or horror movie villain.

Thorne’s earlier work included her co-starring with actress Zendaya in Shake It Up and portraying Tancy “Teenie” Henrickson in HBO’s Big Love.

Saint. Clare will be co-scripted by Guinevere Turner, who co-wrote the screenplay for the 2000 horror film American Psycho. As of this report, there is no official release date or timeframe for Saint Clare, which Screen Media will distribute in the United States.