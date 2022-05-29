Bella Thorne kicks the air in shorts and heels

Bella Thorne poses. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne got her fashion on in new photos where she showed off her extravagant shoes. Bella wore a swimsuit, Gucci-printed shorts, and Marc Jacobs heels.

The former Disney actress often wears loud prints and bright colors, and the latest photos were no exception. Her fashion is not the only thing about her that is loud– she also has a cannabis company and touts the benefits of the medical plant in a new magazine issue with Cannabis Now.

Bella Thorne wears Marc Jacobs and Gucci

Bella Thorne played dress-up for her 25.3 million followers and shared evidence on her social media. Bella draped a white jacket over her shoulders and wore a strapless nude-colored bandeau. She wore light-colored Gucci shorts complete with a GG monogram.

The Shake It Up actress posed on colorful furniture with a brightly painted wall in the background.

Her strawberry blonde hair was in a center part, and her bangs fell to the side.

She lay on her back with animal-print pillows beneath her as she kicked up her legs to give a better view of her shoes. Her Marc Jacob sandals featured massive platform heels and ten buckles on each foot as straps climbed her calves.

She wrote in the caption, “thank god there’s a zipper on these.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella smiled with her pet in another photo as she patted the dog’s belly with her wrists and fingers adorned with jewelry.

Bella Thorne talks about her cannabis company, Forbidden Flowers

Bella Thorne is a big proponent of medical marijuana, which is legal in her native state of California. Bella may have a reputation as a celebrity stoner, but she shared that the plant helped her and transformed her life for the better. She hopes to help other people with the strains that she selected herself.

She appeared on the cover of Cannabis Now, where she spoke of the benefits of cannabis and her company, Forbidden Flowers.

Bella divulged, “My body was kind of rejecting me at this time in my life. And with anxiety not being really talked about…you know, that wasn’t something we ever talked about in my family. So, having none of these answers and feeling completely hopeless, weed helped me so much with that.”

Bella went a step further and revealed that the plant was life-changing for her. She said, “It completely changed my life. I was coming to this point where doctors were putting me on pills, and I was so young.”

Bella launched the brand in late 2019, and it has been growing ever since.