Bella Thorne is Gucci in lacy bra

Bella Thorne takes a selfie in a designer bra and shares it on social media. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is rocking a Gucci bra and sharing a photo of her garment on social media.

Bella took to her Instagram Stories to post a mirror selfie wearing a designer brassiere in a bandeau style, sharing the shot with her 25.3 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old has been busy at work this month, promoting her latest mystery business venture.

But sometimes, the Shake It Up actress shares good old-fashioned selfies with no promotion necessary.

The latest shot saw the always accessorized Bella wearing her red hair in a middle part with loose waves.

She held her phone with one hand to reveal her unique manicure, featuring different embellishments on each acrylic nail.

Bella Thorne poses for gorgeous mirror selfie

Bella gazed at the phone screen as she snapped an indoor selfie with an open black shirt and tight black shorts.

The always-accessorized actress wore a large “B” necklace with a matching silver heart. She also sported a gorgeous emerald ring surrounded by diamonds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The background was plain with white walls, but all eyes were on Bella in the stunning picture.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

As Bella continues to promote her new brand, no attention is bad attention as she gets eyes on her exciting project.

What is Bella Thorne’s company, Thorne Dynasty?

A few days ago, Bella revealed a mysterious new post and Instagram account for her Thorne Dynasty project.

Bella is no stranger to business– she even landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 for her entrepreneurial skills. Bella has a cannabis company called Forbidden Flowers and a social media management company named Content X.

She also partnered with a hemp company making sustainable clothing, DRIHP.

It seems that Bella does projects close to her heart rather than slapping her name on anything. She often shares her love for cannabis, and she has a talent for drumming up attention on social media. Her new venture could be a jewelry line since the teaser photos for Thorne Dynasty feature prominently placed accessories.

One post featuring Bella’s wrist has multiple bracelets, which is a signature look for Bella, who seemingly never leaves the house without a lot of jewelry. Adding to the speculation, white text over the photo says, “Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California,” suggesting the product is a tangible good.

Time will tell what Bella’s newest venture is as she continues to tease the project online, and fans are here for it.