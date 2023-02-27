Bella Thorne was certainly the leading light of the night as she stole the show in just her attire alone.

The Shake It Up Disney star made her way to Milan Fashion Week in Italy and made a grand appearance as she dazzled in one of her most iconic looks yet.

This year, Milan Fashion Week took place during the last full of February and included new collections from high-end designers like Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta.

However, Bella did her part as she showed up in a beautiful, vibrant denim dress that inevitably brightened her surroundings wherever she went.

To say the Disney star looked phenomenal is quite an understatement, as Bella picked the perfect wardrobe essentials for the night.

This is just another well-executed fit to add to her growing list.

Bella Thorne arrives at Milan Fashion Week in a beautiful denim ensemble

As Bella made her nightly debut, she was styled in a gorgeous, full-denim statement piece.

The masterfully crafted dress featured an off-the-shoulder top, a cut-out design in the middle, and a pencil-fit bottom.

Not only did Bella diverge from the traditional denim colors, but she also decided to go with a lovely bright yellow hue. The yellow was the perfect contrast against the subtle blue hints left in the dress.

The iconic piece also featured an array of frayed designs and a handful of utility pockets scattered among the bottom half of the dress.

Bella decided to pair the dress with a gorgeous, small pink handbag that she held close to her body. The bag was embellished with dangly gems that perfectly matched the rest of the electrifying fit.

Bella Thorne brightens up the night as she attends an event during Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The actress added a pair of large silver earrings that glistened and glowed in the shot to accessorize. She also wore an array of silver-trimmed diamond rings.

To complete this killer Milan look, Bella left her long orange locks in light waves that beautifully flowed down one side of her body.

Her makeup perfectly complemented her complexion and the rest of the outfit as she wore a shimmery, sun-kissed look.

Overall, Bella undeniably turned many heads with this flawless ensemble as she executed this denim fit with absolute ease and perfection.

Bella Thorne launches Thorne Dynasty jewelry

In addition to her other many endeavors, Bella recently launched her new jewelry collection called Thorne Dynasty.

Thorne Dynasty is made in the heart of Los Angeles and further designed by incredibly skilled artists.

The company offers a wide selection of one-of-a-kind pieces that are all high-quality and priced affordably.

In a recent Instagram post from the company, Bella was photographed in her bright pink fur as she promoted her new Desert Darling Earrings.

The new earrings are designed to look like crocodile skin armor and even a having a fun, matching ring to go with it.

The new earrings and ring also come in a choice of either silver or gold and will be available for a limited time.

She captioned the post, “Our DESERT DARLING EARRINGS pair nicely with a flirty night out. Shop @bellathorne look on THORNEDYNASTY.COM #thornedynasty.”

Fans can now shop the new collection by heading to Thorne Dynasty’s official website.