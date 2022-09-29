Bella Thorne is a busty birthday queen in plunging dress

Bella Thorne is amping up for her birthday as she reminisces about a birthday queen moment. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne‘s birthday isn’t until October 8, but that isn’t stopping the former Disney Star from getting in the mood for the big day.

The Shake It Up actress took to social media to re-post a photo shared on a fan account.

The picture featured a braless and red-haired Bella with loose curls and a tiara in her hair.

She posed in a dressing room with smoky eye makeup and a plump pout.

The actress wore a green top with a plunging neckline, and the garment matched her eyeshadow shade. She tilted her head and gazed at the camera as she showed how to work her angles.

Bella added a hand-covering-the-eyes emoji to the shot, which also featured a countdown to the birthday queen’s special day in Italian. It is hard to believe that the mogul is less than 25 years old, as she has graced Forbes 30 Under 30 list and starred on hit television for the better part of a decade.

Bella Thorne celebrates her 24th birthday

Nearly one year ago, Bella celebrated her birthday with a massive party and photoshoot for Content X.

Content X is Bella’s social media promotion platform, where she works to monetize social media accounts for others, as she has done for herself.

Bella had a Gatsby-esque party complete with glitz, glamour, and confetti. She shared in the caption of the carousel that she was excited to see what 24 would bring.

The actress posed in the back of a vintage car and also inside of a mansion, dripping in diamonds and wearing opera gloves.

Bella’s caption read, “24 years around the sun.☀️☀️ 23 was all about workin my a** off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios.”

Bella Thorne will release Thorne Dynasty on her 25th birthday

This year will be an extra special birthday for Bella because she is launching a new business venture.

Bella has teased the venture for a few weeks, and fans now know that Thorne Dynasty will offer jewelry created by the star. If anyone is qualified to sell and make jewelry, it is Bella– she is typically heavily accessorized.

Bella’s jewelry line will have price points ranging from $30-380 so that there are pieces for everyone’s wallet. The hand-crafted jewelry will feature 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals.