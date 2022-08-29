Bella Thorne in string bikini enjoys dance party

Bella Thorne enjoys her summer in a string bikini with friends. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne‘s bikini-clad summer continues with dancing, beaches, and yachts, and her latest social media post showed evidence of that.

Bella shared a montage of people dancing, drinking, and laughing on a yacht and in a club for her Instagram followers.

The short clip was set to Summer by notherneIG and featured Bella with her red locks in a clip as she danced with a man with a pink buzzcut.

Bella wore a white string bikini top and loose purple shorts. Behind the two were massive coconut trees ripe with summery fruit.

The video featured Bella as she did a cannonball into the water after standing on the dock. She also took a shot of a clear liquid after she said cheers in a packed nightclub.

The video cuts to a group of friends sitting on a yacht in swimwear while dancing and posing.

Bella’s caption was straight to the point, reading, “all these sexy people 🥵.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella Thorne is the proud co-founder of Forbidden Flowers

Bella Thorne is a big fan of cannabis and has her claws in multiple cannabis-related businesses.

Bella has a CBD brand, Forbidden Flowers– a partnership with Santa Barbara company Glass House Farms.

Bella graced the cover of Cannabis Now and discussed how she created her strain of Indica cannabis to help with her social anxiety and appetite.

Bella Thorne collaborated on a hemp clothing line

She also collaborated with Luke Dandrea, who had a clothing line using hemp, a part of the cannabis plant which does not contain psychotropic properties. The line, DRIHP Hemp Clothing, is ecologically friendly because it uses less water than other popular materials.

Bella told Forbes, “Hemp [production] does not use synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or GMOs. As an organic product, where hemp is grown, there’s no pollution of groundwater, soil or air.”

She praised the use of hemp as a textile, “It is so important that we take care of mother earth and ourselves. By using Hemp, DRIHP is using less water than cotton to process; substantially lowering our use of this precious necessity. The brand is creating well-fitting and eco-friendly clothes that look great and make you feel good.”

Finally, Bella spoke about the stigma that cannabis once had. She shared, “The world has changed, it is a different day and age, and weed is no longer really looked at as a straight-up drug.”