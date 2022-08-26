Bella Thorne in skimpy purple bikini sends temperatures soaring

Actress Bella Thorne is taking selfies in a tiny purple bikini as she enjoys the summer. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne slipped into her tiniest purple bikini and opted for a mirror selfie as she enjoyed her summer.

The Shake it Up actress has shared every moment of her summer 2022, from a trip to Ibiza to a getaway to Mexico.

Somewhere in between all of that fun, the Disney alum managed to squeeze some work in– she also appeared on American Horror Stories Season 2.

Bella reposted a photo from a fan account on her Instagram Story.

She blessed her 25.3 million followers with a bikini mirror selfie, featuring a barely-there string bikini with purple colors.

Bella’s latest share was a display of self-love as she showed the results of her fitness regimen.

Bella Thorne rocks tiny purple bikini in mirror selfie

The picture featured Bella on her knees inside a bedroom as she admired her reflection. She held her phone in one hand and revealed super long black and white acrylic nails. Bella rocked her signature icy look with two massive diamond watches.

She secured her long red locks in a half-up, loose waves hairstyle.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne talks health, taking care of herself

While Bella Thorne has focused on her fitness recently, she admits it wasn’t always that way.

Bella shared a throwback photo featuring a noticeably-slimmer Bella on a boat and in a bikini.

Although some may be happy to achieve a super slender physique, that was not the case for Bella.

She revealed that she was so slender because she was stressed and could not eat. She shared photos from years ago and explained her journey in the caption.

She began, “This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back…this is what I look like when I’m stressed…. when im stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite..”

Bella continued, “I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that.”

But that doesn’t mean Bella was scarfing down McDonald’s.

She finished, “Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward.”

Bella continues her fitness journey and shares photos along the way.