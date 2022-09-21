Bella Thorne in skimpy blue swimsuit shows curves in pool

Bella Thorne rocks a thong swimsuit as she stays accessorized. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is beautiful in blue as the actress shares a closer look at a stunning swimsuit, which gained her a lot of attention in a recent video post.

The Shake It Up actress shared the carousel on her Instagram, where she has posted swimsuit pictures all summer.

Bella shared the five photos with her 25.3 million Instagram followers, many of whom rewarded her with likes.

She struck some poses, including from inside the pool and on the edge, as she worked her angles.

Bella joked about lacking a bikini in the caption of her latest post, but her swimsuit featured many cutouts, so it showed as much skin as a two-piece swimsuit.

The actress, who typically poses heavily accessorized, showed that a little swimming couldn’t slow down her accessory game.

Bella Thorne is beautiful in blue swimsuit with cutouts

Bella had an impromptu photoshoot in a tiny blue swimsuit with multiple cutouts and a plunging neckline. The intricately-designed garment featured a blue sarong with tulle detailing, covering the thong bottoms of the suit.

The first picture featured Bella with her hips pivoted against a gray stone wall. Her long red tresses fell to her waist, and she posed with her lips slightly parted.

The second photo featured Bella wearing sunglasses with neon green frames in the pool. She appeared mostly submerged in the water with her body from the shoulders down, underwater.

She wore multiple necklaces, including two silver and diamond pieces with prominently displayed crosses. She also sported numerous bracelets in varying colors on both wrists.

Bella’s caption read, “I didn’t have a bikini sooo…”.

Bella’s accessory choices are noteworthy because it appears that her latest business venture will feature her jewelry. In the pictures, she tagged the Instagram page for her newest company, Thorne Dynasty.

Bella Thorne teases Thorne Dynasty, a new business venture

Bella Thorne launched an Instagram page for her latest project and posted some skin-baring shots to create a buzz about the venture.

The photos feature different parts of Bella’s body, each covered in accessories, with bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

The Instagram account for Thorne Dynasty has 8k followers and counting since Bella announced the project last week.

White text over the images reveals that the jewelry pieces are hand-crafted and made in Los Angeles by Bella herself.

With a CBD company and a social media content management brand, Bella’s dynasty is growing, indeed.