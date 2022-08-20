Bella Thorne in skimpy bikini channels adult Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Bella Thorne compares herself to a grown-up Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne shared cheeky shots from her recent trip to Cancun, Mexico in an embellished thong bikini.

The actress, who rose to fame with the Disney show Shake It up featuring Zendaya, shared a series of pictures as she lounged in the sun wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

Bella was in town to celebrate her manager’s birthday, but she made sure to document the experience and have an impromptu photo shoot.

In true Bella style, the actress appeared colorful, with bright pink shades and dazzled frames. Bella wore a yellow bikini top with rhinestone embellishments and pink thong bikini bottoms with opal rhinestones.

She looked off into the distance as the Mexican sun shone on her skin.

Bella lifted a hand to reveal multiple rings in all different colors.

Bella Thorne channels The Little Mermaid’s adult Ariel in bikini

Apparently not satisfied with her range of color, she added a belly chain with multiple butterflies dangling in each hue of the rainbow.

Behind Bella, the bright blue Mexican sky and turquoise water served as a fabulous backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella faced the camera in the second photo to reveal a giant Chanel necklace, and logos from the fashion house hung from her bikini. Bella’s signature red tresses blew in the wind as the actress cooled off from the soaring temperatures.

Next, Bella offered a view of her jelly sandals on the side of a pier. she later plugged her nose and jumped into the ocean where her friends waited on a massive float. She also showed a close-up of her pink chrome nails and glittery seashell ring.

Although Bella is a Disney star in her own right, she channeled Disney princess Ariel, the famous mermaid.

Her caption read, “This is Ariel now, feel old yet?”

Bella Thorne talks Shake it Up drama with Zendaya

Bella and Zendaya became household names after they costarred on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up as teenagers.

But unfortunately, outside forces attempted to start a rivalry between the girls, as is typical for women in the industry.

She told Us Weekly, “We had to deal with that so much on Shake It Up.”

She continued, “It’s like we said [in] a couple interviews when we were younger, how we explained how in the first season we weren’t friends and it took us those other two seasons of becoming so close.”

Bella elaborated, “[It was hard] not having someone pitted against you [before] and then all of a sudden, now everyone is pitting you against each other. That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season.”

Now, Bella and Zendaya achieved success in their own right as movie stars away from Disney.