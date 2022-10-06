Bella Thorne in red lace lingerie has a secret

Bella Thorne’s Thorne Dynasty countdown is on and the date coincides with her 25th birthday. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is taking her new dynasty brand to heart.

The Disney actress posed in a regal-themed photoshoot shared jointly on her social media pages today.

The Shake It Up actress has been promoting her latest venture for nearly one month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Bella is dropping a jewelry line, a natural fit for the accessory-loving businesswoman.

Bella rocked strawberry blonde hair and an opulent crown with crystals surrounded by diamonds.

Bella sported a red bustier with off-the-shoulder lace sleeves and matching bright lipstick.

Bella Thorne in red lingerie is giving queen vibes

Bella posed in front of a plush throne with deep red fabric as she placed a red acrylic nail on her lip. Each gorgeous red nail featured a strand of jewels in a look that wasn’t practical but was aesthetically pleasing.

She wore one gold necklace and another silver piece, with a strand of pearls falling down her chest.

She revealed stunning smoke eye makeup with hints of red, adding a pop of color to the look.

Bella held a scepter in the second photo, which had another crown on the top. The red and silver rod matched her outfit, makeup, and manicure perfectly, as red and silver were clear themes during the royal shoot.

Bella wore multiple rings on most fingers, with sparkling silver and gold featured prominently. She also wore numerous bracelets on her wrists, with pearls, silver, and gold.

The caption read, “Pssst… can you keep a secret? 👀 Dynasty members get exclusive pre-launch access to shop the site this Thursday before anyone else. Sign up at thornedynasty.com before midnight tonight to receive your secret password 📩.”

Bella Thorne’s Throne Dynasty release countdown

Bella’s Thorne Dynasty brand will feature handcrafted jewelry from Los Angeles. The line was inspired by her family and dedicated to her father.

The drop comes on October 8, which is an important day for the actress, who is celebrating her 25th birthday on that date.

She recently dropped a preview at Chapter One of the line with hoops sold as one or a pair.

The caption read, “Introducing the Betrayal Dagger Huggies. Small hoops with a dagger charm, adorned in handset white and emerald crystals. Available as a pair or individually. VOL 1 I CHAPTER ONE 10.08.22.”

Fans can purchase pieces from Bella’s new line for prices ranging from $30-380. The unique jewelry features 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals.