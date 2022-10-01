Bella Thorne in open shirt hits Milan

Bella Thorne shows major skin in an open black leather jacket as the braless beauty takes in a show. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to show skin in an open jacket without a bra opting for a shirtless look but keeping it classy.

The Shake It Up beauty flew to Milan Fashion Week, where she saw the Hugo Boss show and brought along her edgy style.

The 24-year-old beauty has been busy running multiple businesses as she transforms her entrepreneurial skills into a dynasty.

However, she had time for a little fashion and ran into an old friend featured in the Instagram carousel.

Her 25.3 million Instagram followers received a behind-the-scenes look at a day in Bella’s life, and it doesn’t look too shabby.

The heavily-accessorized Disney alum shared some photos from the runway for those who couldn’t make it to Milan for the show. She also shared some shots of her look, which featured a lot of skin.

Bella Thorne ditches her shirt in favor of a blazer

Bella attended Hugo Boss in a major way, wearing head-to-toe black leather and matching smoky eye shadow.

Her shirt featured black buttons, all of which were undone as she held each side and revealed her long acrylics. She rocked rings on every finger as the businesswoman promoted her latest venture, Thorne Dynasty. The actress wore black leather pants with a zipper, perfectly matching her top.

Bella’s signature red locks were down and sleek, cascading to her waist.

Bella’s second slide saw her with an old friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger, dressed in head-to-toe white.

Her caption read, “Always good to see my friend Pat!!! Thank u @boss for having me at this sick motocross show. I included some of the looks I was gushing over, CAN 👏🏼 WE 👏🏼 TALK 👏🏼 ABOUT 👏🏼 THIS 👏🏼 BAG 🤤 #BeYourOwnBoss #mfw.”

Bella Thorne is her own boss

One of Bella’s hashtags on her recent IG post said “#beyourownboss” an ode to the Italian designer and her real life.

As many people know, the actress has achieved multiple streams of income thanks to her business pursuits, including Forbidden Flowers, a cannabis line, and Content X, a social media management company.

She has also sung the praises of using hemp textiles as a sustainable clothing source, partnering with DRIHP.

However, now it is all hand on deck for Thorne Dynasty, her jewelry brand featuring hand-crafted pieces at varying price points.

Fans can purchase jewelry from Thorne Dynasty starting on Bella’s 25th birthday, October 8.