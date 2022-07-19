Bella Thorne in lingerie goes back to work

Bella Thorne goes back to work in a skin-baring corset with her best friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Bella Thorne is back to work and taking her best friend with her as the former Shake It Up actress poses on the side of a trailer with her pup.

Bella has had a busy couple of months after she called off the engagement with her ex-fiance, Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo.

Now, it’s back to work for the cannabis connoisseur, who expressed excitement at the prospect of returning to set.

She shared the news on her Instagram account with her 25.4 million followers.

The former Disney star rocked her signature icy look, which included multiple diamond-encrusted bracelets, chains, and rings. She also sported a funky silver-plated lighter with an evil eye displayed prominently across the center.

The actress worked her angles and even took a selfie from inside the trailer — which featured a lot of skin.

Bella Thorne poses scantily clad on set of new movie

Bella smiled with her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves as they fell past her chest. Peeking out from behind Bella was her friend, a black and white dog.

Bella wore loose dark jeans, which she left unbuttoned for fashion. The jeans featured red pockets and side panels, adding flare to Bella’s on-set look.

She wrote in the caption, “Bring your child to work day 🖤 So happy to be back on set!”

Although Bella did not reveal which project she was working on, a quick trip to her IMDB page showed she was filming a movie called Saint Clare.

The synopsis of Saint Clare revealed it was the story of a Catholic school girl with a divine penchant for killing.

Bella’s primary source of income is acting, but the performer also owns a cannabis business. She has expressed a passion for the plant and said it helped her tremendously.

Bella Thorne is a cannabis CEO

Bella at 24 years old is a cannabis CEO, and she spoke with Cannabis Now about her plants and what makes them special.

Bella explained her first experience with cannabis — “My body was kind of rejecting me at this time in my life. And with anxiety not being really talked about…you know, that wasn’t something we ever talked about in my family. So, having none of these answers and feeling completely hopeless, weed helped me so much with that. It completely changed my life.”

She also revealed that she was prescribed medication. “I was coming to this point where doctors were putting me on pills, and I was so young,” she said.

Bella’s mom approved of her transition to cannabis. She shared, “My mom has seen me where the symptoms really start to come on, I get upset and my breath gets really tight. She sees me smoking weed, sees what a capable human I am, and she gets it.”