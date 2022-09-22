Bella Thorne in just a towel shows off ‘bed head’

Bella Thorne continued her internet domination as she showed off her bedhead look while wrapped in a towel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bella Thorne showed off her more natural side while giving fans a taste of what she looks like fresh out of bed.

The 24-year-old former Disney actress, who starred with pal Zendaya in the film Frenemies and the short-lived show Shake It Up, looked wide-eyed and beautiful while getting the day started and did it all while wearing nothing but a towel.

Taking to the story section of her social media page, as later shared by another Instagram account, the redhead could first be seen totally topless as she tousled her locks with one hand before sticking out her tongue and giving the peace sign with her fingers.

In a second clip, the actress then donned a tightly wrapped towel around her torso as she showed what she looks like when just getting up, captioning the video with a simple “My bedhead.”

Shaking her hair out to give a fuller view of her enviable hair, Bella flashed a smile before running her hand through her bangs and tucking a loose strand behind one ear.

The starlet appeared to be going fully makeup-free for the videos for a somewhat rare, natural perspective of her life behind-the-scenes.

While the stunner has always held her fans captive with her stunning looks, Bella has been on more of an internet hot streak within the past few months following news of her failed engagement to Benjamin Mascolo hit the web.

Bella Thorne in sheer top proves her breakup isn’t slowing her down

After shocking fans with reports of her surprising split from her beau of more than three years, Bella got right back to proving to her loyal followers that a bump in the road can’t slow her down.

Leaving little to the imagination, Bella sizzled while posing in a sheer, black lace top with long sleeves, appearing to also be braless under the shirt.

Bella threw an emerald-green jacket over her shoulders and wore silver pants to complete the dazzling look.

Later in the summer, Bella got in touch with her sparkly side while throwing it back as she promoted a new project.

Bella Thorne stuns in diamond bra

Going to her cannabis brand’s Instagram page, Forbidden Flowers, Bella sent temps soaring as she shared a throwback of herself going glitzy in a diamond-encrusted bra and a feathered, silken overshirt.

Leaving the jacket open to reveal her toned midsection, Bella’s visage was shrouded in a cloud of cigarette smoke while an array of earrings, bangles, and rings adorned her lobes, fingers, and wrists.

She playfully hinted to her followers at upcoming news with the caption, “Shhhh, Bella’s got a secret,” alluding to a mysterious new project she is calling Thorne Dynasty.

There remains little information about the actress’ newest endeavor but she will undoubtedly be sharing more details in the near future so her fans are not left waiting too long.