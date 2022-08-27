Bella Thorne in green bikini soaks up the sun

Bella Thorne’s Hot Girl Summer rages on with a green bikini. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne rocked a beautiful green bikini top as she recorded herself on a boat under blue skies.

Bella shared a short clip on her Instagram Story with her 25.3 million followers as she showed an exclusive look at a day in her life.

Bella’s signature red tresses featured loose waves which blew in the ocean wind.

She rocked multiple colorful bracelets on her wrist and a simple silver necklace.

The red-headed beauty sported shades atop her head.

She wore a green, stringy bikini as she took a selfie video from a boat.

The natural beauty appeared bare-faced as she let her skin breathe and absorb some Vitamin D.

The Shake it Up actress has documented summer 2022, including her travels around the States and overseas.

Bella Thorne used to be anti-cannabis

Bella Thorne is the poster child for smoking cannabis but she wasn’t always that way.

Bella told the LA Times in 2018, “I used to be super, super against weed. When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset. I thought it was the devil’s lettuce. I was always the really good two-shoes — the one that was the teacher’s pet in that annoying sense.”

She revealed that she appeared in a film in 2016 that required her to cry and after playing the role, she could not stop.

Bella asked her brother for cannabis to help sleep after the emotional role. She said her brother obliged and gave her a concentrate. The cannabis concentrate was more potent than the plant alone and caused Bella to feel sick. She later found a strain that helped her and expressed a desire to help others.

Now, she has her own brand in California, where the plant is legal.

Bella Thorne is a cannabis company CEO

Bella Thorne is a cannabis connoisseur, and is involved in every aspect of her brand.

Bella’s company is Forbidden Flowers; she launched the brand in 2019 with Glass House Farms.

Bella appeared on the cover of Cannabis Now, where she described her involvement in the company.

She said she preferred Indica to Sativa because it helped with her social anxiety. Bella explained that her mother was initially concerned about her cannabis use, but she softened her stance.

Bella shared, “She has really seen how much weed helps my anxiety.”

She continued, “My mom has seen me where the symptoms really start to come on, I get upset and my breath gets really tight. She sees me smoking weed, sees what a capable human I am, and she gets it.”