Bella Thorne in cheeky string bikini needs fans’ help

Bella Thorne is rocking a Fendi string bikini and asking fans for a caption. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne‘s bikini pictures keep coming with the latest shots featuring yellow and white designer duds.

The actress recently shared a dancing montage of appreciation for her manager.

She posted the carousel of photos on her Instagram, where she has 25.3 million followers.

The newest photos featured the actress with religious memorabilia, including a large cross which she accessorized with her yellow and white bikini.

In true Bella style, she was decked out in designer garments, including Gucci shades and a Fendi bikini.

Bella paired her white and yellow bikini with a sheer black overshirt, which she left open and unbuttoned.

Bella Thorne soaks up the sun in a white and yellow string bikini

She wore dangling drop earrings featuring gold and white pearls.

Bella’s red locks flowed in loose waves for the gorgeous shots. Bella rocked the purple chrome nails she has sported in recent photos. She rocked stringy purple platform sandals that matched her manicure. Bella carried a patent leather crossbody bag with a square shape.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella wore gold layered necklaces, including one with a patron saint and another with a large cross. She sported an icy wristwatch and multiple diamond rings.

Her caption read, “Caption this for me & I’ll change it when I see one I like 👀.”

However, after more than 435k likes, the actress still hasn’t found the perfect caption.

The Shake It Up actress continues to work hard and play hard.

Bella Thorne’s cannabis company is Forbidden Flowers

Bella Thorne knows a thing or two about cannabis, so her decision to partner with a Santa Barbara-based weed company does not come as a surprise. Bella collaborated with the Glass House Group in October 2019 to release Forbidden Flowers. She took a hands-on approach to the business venture, visiting the growing houses and selecting Indica strains that worked for her anxiety.

Bella revealed, “I’ve struggled with anxiety for years, and weed was the one source able to accomplish most healing – it’s, therefore, a business venture close to my heart.”

Bella doesn’t have any problems staying motivated.

She shared, “Surround yourself with people who want things as much as you do. Or else you won’t get anything done! There are so many projects I want to complete, achieve and accomplish, but if you’ve got slow Joe over here next to you, it’s never going to work.”

Besides Forbidden Flowers, Bella has a social media management company called Content X which hopes to help influencers monetize content.