Bella Thorne in cheeky blue swimsuit gives mermaid vibes

Bella Thorne climbs out of a pool in a blue cutout swimsuit with a matching sarong as she declares how good she looks. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is a millionaire businesswoman, but she believes her worth is in the billions, according to her latest blue swimsuit video.

Bella posted a gorgeous clip as she departed from a swimming pool on her social media, where fans often see the Disney Channel alum in swimwear.

The latest content featured the 24-year-old actress in the water at a beautiful estate.

After a few days of promoting her newest business venture, Thorne Dynasty, she shared the blue swimsuit video for fans.

And while Bella will likely return to publicizing her project, she took some time to display her confidence with the short clip.

The video, posted on Bella’s Instagram feed, received 183k likes and counting, including a double tap from Megan Thee Stallion.

Bella Thorne in a blue swimsuit ‘should cost a billion to look this good’

The video began with a side view of Bella as she lifted her body out of the pool. She slowly left the water, revealing her blue swimsuit and a matching sheer sarong.

Bella’s long dark hair was wet as she climbed out of the pool. She wore sunglasses with neon green frames as she hoisted herself up on the pool edge. Bella’s skin was bronzed and sun-kissed from the summer day.

Then, the video cut away to another shot of Bella in the same pool. This time, she swam to a ladder, and there was a fruity beverage between Bella and the camera on the pool’s edge. She climbed the ladder, rung-by-rung, making a slow motion and dramatic exit before turning her back to the camera and squeezing out her red locks.

Bella walked away from the camera and hit some poses, with a blue sky and beautiful landscaping in the background.

The background music featured PURE HONEY from the new Beyonce album– a favorite amongst celebrities and influencers.

Bella appeared confident with a caption that read, “It should cost a billion to look this good 😚❤️‍🔥.”

Bella Thorne announces Thorne Dynasty project

On Friday, Bella revealed a new business venture, complete with an Instagram account, called Thorne Dynasty. It looked like the always-accessorized actress will sell jewelry that she made.

Bella knows something about jewelry because she typically wears multiple bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

Bella’s social media for the new project offered a bit of mystery mixed with a lot of skin.

The actress posted parts of her body wearing hand-crafted jewelry with a teaser of what’s to come.