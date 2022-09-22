Bella Thorne in braless white shirt loves big M&Ms

Bella Thorne has a sweet tooth, and someone satisfied her craving, so she is sharing her amazement with the size of the treat. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne showed her sweet tooth as she expressed excitement over a jumbo bag filled with a tasty treat.

A bare-face Bella took to her Instagram Story, where she shared several posts about a big bag of peanut M&Ms.

She revealed that her love got her the bag of candy and posted several selfies as she worked her angles and showcased the snack.

Bella rocked a braless white t-shirt with a v-neck. She sported her famous red tresses in loose, natural waves and a center part.

The Shake It Up actress kept it simple with the accessories– a rarity for her.

Still, she rocked a silver chain choker necklace, but all eyes were on the yellow bag.

The playful share was a departure from Bella’s bikini and swimsuit pictures, which certainly don’t receive complaints.

Bella Thorne goes braless with a big bag of candy

Bella appeared to pose from a private plane as she displayed her candy.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella’s excitement continued as she asked fans if they could tell how big the bag of candy really was. White text read, “Can u tell how big there are?”

In fact, the party size bag of candy was 38 ounces.

That means Bella’s bag of chocolate featured more than two pounds of the colorful delight.

Bella Thorne’s diet and exercise

Bella can eat M&Ms because she doesn’t heavily restrict her food intake. However, she exercises and reveals that her brother is a trainer who has helped her learn the ropes. Bella answered popular questions that the internet wanted to know about her, including whether she was a vegan.

Bella answered, “I’m not, I’m so sorry guys. I really want to be though. My sister’s a vegan so we eat a lot of vegan food but man, bacon.”

Bella hits the gym and shares pictures of her progress, but she advises followers to throw away their scales.

Bella tweeted in May, “almost every day I have been to the gym in the last 6 weeks. Turns out I only lost one pound of fat and gained one pound of muscle.. throw away your scales ladies because they don’t mean s**t, As long as YOU feel better and u like the way u look that’s all that matters.”

And judging by Bella’s bikini pictures featured on her Instagram, Bella’s exercise routine serves her well.