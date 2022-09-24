Bella Thorne in blue swimsuit gets splashed with water

Bella Thorne is getting wet in a blue swimsuit from an unlikely source. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne revealed a funny moment in a skimpy blue swimsuit as she showed how the splashing effect for swimwear shots is created.

The Shake It Up actress shared a video of a tiny cutout blue one-piece that she featured in a photo and video post earlier this week.

Bella Thorne’s bikini photos are always a smash, but these hit different.

While the videos and pictures featuring Bella in a blue swimsuit were certainly interesting, the behind-the-scenes show wasn’t bad either.

As Bella appeared at Hugo Boss in Milan, she shared the content from a few days prior in California. She looked gorgeous in the swimsuit-sarong combo that amplified her curves.

Bella struck some poses but what fans didn’t see in the mesmerizing shot was how her wet appearance came to fruition.

Bella Thorne gets splashed with the help of a hardworking friend

The post featured Bella on the side of a pool with the ends of her long red locks wet as she posed overlooking the ocean. She raised her arms and then placed them at her sides as she continued to pose.

In the post, fans could see that a hardworking kicker floated on her back while splashing an unfazed and unbothered Bella, who continued to work her angles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella tagged her newest business venture, Thorne Dynasty, in the silly share.

Her caption read, “this… I can’t,” with two crying face emojis.

In the background, a familiar Kardashian voice spoke as the soundtrack to the clip. The Kardashian sound-bite has gone viral in recent weeks, as the deep musing of the reality star says, “It’s just like that effortless look, you know? But… it’s really a lot of effort.” The voice track was appropriate because while Bella looked effortlessly cool, her assistant did quite a bit of kicking to make the shot happen.

Bella Thorne poses in tiny blue swimsuit

Three days ago, Bella shared the finished product from the photoshoot featured in her latest post. Bella shared some action shots as she whipped her hair around and posed in the pool.

Bella appeared heavily-accessorized with multiple diamond chains with crosses and rings on nearly every finger.

Her caption read, “I didn’t have a bikini sooo…”

Shortly after, Bella flew to Italy, where she turned heads in an all-black ensemble by Hugo Boss.

Fans can only guess what is next for the successful businesswoman, who celebrates her 25th birthday next month.