Bella Thorne in blue bikini is bare-faced at the beach

Bella Thorne is living her best life at the beach in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne enjoys a beach day in a bikini and sharing footage from her relaxation session.

The former Disney Star appeared on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a bare-faced photo in a bikini. Bella’s signature red locks blew in the wind, and the sun kissed her shoulders.

Bella wore a blue string bikini, but all eyes were on her natural glow.

Bella gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted as she showed her natural beauty without makeup. Behind Bella were blue skies and numerous yellow umbrellas from the beach.

Bella wore a gold necklace with a rectangular pendant and kept it low-key.

The natural beauty is enjoying a single summer after breaking off her engagement to Italian actor and co-star Benjamin Mascolo.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne breaks up with fiance Benjamin Mascolo

Bella began dating famous Italian face Benjamin Mascolo in April 2019.

Bella and Benjamin starred in the small-budget 2021 film Time Is Up. The same year, Benjamin proposed to Bella, and she said yes. Sadly at the beginning of summer 2022, the two called off the engagement after two years of dating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella has kept busy since the breakup; she shared footage as she supported her sister Dani Thorne while performing a DJ set at Lollapalooza. Bella also posed from a trailer with her dog, where she expressed happiness in returning to work.

Bella Thorne appears on American Horror Stories

Last week, Bella shared photos from the set of American Horror Stories.

She appeared in Season 2 Episode 3 of American Horror Stories as the character Marci in the episode Drive. Marci is a clubgoer who loves enjoying the nightlife, despite a rash of late-night killings at dance establishments.

Bella rocked stage makeup that simulated a severe injury on her neck and face.

Bella wrote in the caption, “American Horror Story has been [one of] my fave shows since season one!! Murder House is one of my all time faves on TV. I have been a huge fan of Ryan and Brad, I watch like everything they do. When I got the call from my agents I knew a dream of mine had come true. Couldn’t be more grateful for the team and the long time friends I made! ⚠️ If you haven’t seen it yet, SPOILER ALERT!!! If you have watched it, what did you think.”

Bella’s IMDB page shows she has a lot in store in the coming year, keeping busy and working hard.