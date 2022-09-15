Bella Thorne in black swimsuit dances on a boat

Bella Thorne is shaking it up on a boat with a friend wearing a black swimsuit. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

While her Shake It Up co-star Zendaya is winning Emmy Awards for her acting prowess, Bella Thorne is living it up with friends on a boat.

The Disney Channel alum posted a high-energy video on Instagram as she danced with a friend on a boat in a swimsuit.

She shared her excitement with her 25.3 million followers, many of whom are likely accustomed to seeing her swimsuit content. Bella received more than 157K likes for the share.

Bella and her friend “shook it up” as they danced in black swimwear on a moving boat. Bella wore a black swimsuit with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. The bodice featured a cutout with a small charm, adding a bit of flair to the piece.

The fashionable actress, who is never afraid to accessorize, wore multiple bracelets, including a sparkly timepiece and a rosary necklace wrapped around her wrist. She also wore a red bandana and let her famous locks peek out from underneath the silk garment.

She wore black sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful UV rays.

Bella’s friend also wore shades and a silk head scarf but opted for a black two-piece bikini.

Bella Thorne dances on a boat in a swimsuit with a friend

Bella began the video with a rock-and-roll gesture, using her fingers and sticking her tongue out for extra drama.

The ladies moved their arms wildly and shimmied their hips as they danced to a popular party song.

The song playing in the background was Calabria 2007 by Enur.

She referenced the song in the caption, writing, “this song 🔥🥵.”

Although it seems Bella was partying hard, the young entrepreneur has earned it.

Bella Thorne has multiple business ventures

Apparently not content with simply being a successful actress, Bella has multiple sources of income and businesses. Her entrepreneurial spirit earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Bella started the CBD company Forbidden Flowers in 2019, and she designs the containers for the products she sells. She also started a social media management company called Content X.

The goal of the social media company is to help other influencers turn their pages into profitable endeavors. The American Horror Stories star hasn’t given up on acting, however. She has a new film called Saint Clare in which she starred opposite Ryan Phillippe. Saint Clare is due out in theaters in 2023.