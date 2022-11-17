Bella Thorne is posing in a bikini and revealing her new man as the talented entrepreneur lives her best life. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne revealed a new look and seemingly made things with her boyfriend Instagram-official, as the talented actress posted on social media today with a big surprise.

The Shake It Up actress stunned in head-to-toe designer clothing, which was nothing new for Bella, who has always loved big-name labels.

What was new, however, was a photo of her rumored boyfriend, Mark Emms, who paparazzi caught Bella with on vacation in August.

Although Bella didn’t mention her rumored beau, she did make quite an impression, thanks to the stunning set of snaps shared on her Instagram today.

Bella posted a jam-packed carousel of pictures as she posed on the beach and looked amazing.

The entrepreneur represented her jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty, which she released last month on her birthday.

Bella Thorne in bikini enjoys the beach

The carousel of photos opened strongly with Bella posing on her knees while at the beach in paradise. She wore a chocolate-colored bikini with spaghetti straps and high-cut bottoms.

Bella was heavily-accessorized with jewelry from her brand, including her popular Croc Kingdom Collar necklace, which was part of Queen’s Bounty, her second release from Thorne Dynasty. Bella also wore a couple of her Caught Up Rings in gold from Rose & Reign, her first release with the brand.

Behind Bella were bright blue skies with fluffy clouds and sky-high palm trees decorating the white sandy beach. Bella adjusted her red tresses with one hand and revealed her latest manicure, which was extravagant with turquoise blue and sea-shell embellishments.

A swipe right showed Bella striking a pose against a sand-colored wall. She sported a one-strapped brown monokini with black cargo pants and a gold chain belt with alternating sun and moon pendants.

Next, Bella kicked up her YSL-adorned feet, wearing strappy white and gold shoes from the French fashion designer.

Bella’s caption read, “swipe slowly or you might miss something that makes me really happy,” possibly a hint at her man, who appeared toward the end of the carousel.

Bella Thorne drops Thorne Dynasty Queen’s Bounty

Bella has achieved massive success with her previous business ventures, including Content X and Forbidden Flowers, so her latest triumph isn’t much of a surprise.

As part of her Thorne Dynasty drop last month, the actress released Rose & Reign, the first collection of accessories and jewelry. Soon after, Bella launched another line of products, appropriately titled Queen’s Bounty.

Bella released a statement to commemorate her Queen’s Bounty drop. She referenced her crocodile necklace, which became a fan favorite amongst her new items.

Bella said, “The crocodile styles are a reminder to me of who I am and where I come from, and feel so special, like I’m wearing my family’s history on my neck.”

As a native of Florida, Bella likely has experience with the wild animal, which might explain why she used it heavily in her new line.