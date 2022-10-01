Bella Thorne hints at Halloween as naughty nurse and Girl Scout

Bella Thorne is preparing for Halloween and taking a walk down memory lane with fans. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne can’t wait for Halloween, so she is treating fans to some of her best costumes.

The Shake It Up actress has been working hard, promoting her upcoming brand, Thorne Dynasty, and attending Milan Fashion Week.

All of that traveling appears to have made the Disney star nostalgic.

October is an especially important month for Bella because she celebrates her birthday and the launch of her latest business venture.

Another notable occasion in October is Halloween, which Bella has celebrated extensively in the past.

For fans unaware of Bella’s affinity for dressing up, she shared a few memorable Halloween costumes on her Instagram Stories.

Bella Thorne compares Halloween costumes and asks for opinions

Bella’s first comparison was a battle of the bunnies as she posted a lace and leather look, asking which fans preferred.

Bella wore Louis Vuitton bunny ears with a chic veil covering her face. She wore a red and black lace corset paired with a ruffled tutu. The actress compared that look with a leather dominatrix bunny ensemble, made of black leather with a plunging neckline.

Next, Bella shared a Little Red Riding Hood costume with a plunging neckline and red leather. Bella’s voluminous red curls spilled out of the hood, which rested on her head. Her second costume resembled a zombie prom queen, with blonde hair, a white lace corset dress, and a black leather jacket.

Finally, it was a battle of the green as Bella compared two costumes prominently featuring the color. First, Bella channeled a cannabis nurse with sheer green tights, knee-high white boots, and studs featuring embellishments. She had marijuana leaves on her mask and chest and a green cross on her high-waisted bottoms.

Bella compared that with a naughty Girl Scout with pigtails, a green hat, a lacy bra, and a green skirt.

Bella Thorne receives Halloween criticism

Although Bella looks back at Halloween fondly, a few Halloweens ago, she had a bit of controversy.

Bella excitedly shared pictures of her makeup on Instagram as she appeared bruised and battered, thanks to her artistic abilities.

Teen Vogue reported in 2019 that the bruises Bella sported rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Her caption read, “Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo 🔪🔪🔪.”

However some believed that the photos glorified abuse by showing the results of violence.

Bella let her art stand, however, and kept the photo up despite negative comments.