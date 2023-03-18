Bella Thorne took a walk on the wild side, posing for a captivating campaign for Roberto Cavalli.

The Shake It Up alum has shown a love for all things Italian, with a previous engagement to actor Benjamin Mascolo and regular attendance at Milan Fashion Week.

Her latest campaign was no exception, with the vibrant redhead striking a pose for Roberto Cavalli Eyewear.

An Instagram page for Robert Cavalli shared the stunning photo, which featured animal print and gold — two features the designer has shown prominently in the past.

Bella was a vision in leopard as she struck a pose with her hands, drawing attention to her stylish glasses.

A caption for the post read, “As a shining Hollywood star, @bellathorne needs a statement pair of #RobertoCavalli sunglasses with the signature snake as a key feature. #RobertoCavalliEyewear.”

Bella Thorne strikes a pose for Roberto Cavalli Eyewear

Bella rocked a pair of sunglasses from the Roberto Cavalli Snake Collection. She looked like the quintessential Cavalli girl, with a bold red lip and perfectly coiffed tresses. Bella placed her hands on either side of her stylish sunnies, with lengthy chrome acrylics adding extra drama.

As fans might be able to infer from the name, the temple tips are made of snake designs for a stylish and bold choice.

The Italian-made luxury product featured leopard print frames with a hexagonal shape and a snake design slithering around the setting. Other glasses from the collection have the same temple tips, with white, black, and brown frames, retailing for $366.

Bella’s hands had multiple rings, as the always-accessorized beauty turned up the glam.

The Disney Channel alum sported chandelier earrings with strands of pearls gracing her shoulders.

Of course, her dress was also from the brand and matched the theme. Bella sported the Roberto Cavalli Murena-Print Gathered Dress with a sweetheart neck and gold panther head motif, retailing for $1,785.

Bella has been a longtime supporter of the brand, so her inclusion as the face of Roberto Cavalli Eyewear was a natural progression.

Bella Thorne heads to Miami for Roberto Cavalli

In December, Bella headed to the Sunshine State to attend a dinner celebrating designer Fausto Puglisi, the new creative director for the Italian luxury brand.

The Forbidden Flowers founder documented the process on her social media, with fashion and fun in a jam-packed IG carousel.

Bella wore a custom Cavalli dress, going strapless in a sequin-adorned gown with zebra print designs.

In Bella’s caption, she praised the new creative director, for whom she has shown a fondness.

She wrote, “I’m so excited to see what Fausto has in store for Roberto Cavalli. Such a genuine and talented human!! Had so much fun celebrating with everyone.”