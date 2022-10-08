Bella Thorne goes topless in paint for 25th birthday

Bella Thorne is celebrating a major birthday as she turns 25 years old and shares a busty throwback. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is celebrating her 25th birthday today and marking the release of her latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty.

To celebrate her big day, Bella jetted off to an exotic locale, and she has shared photos of the palatial estate on her Instagram Stories.

Although Bella has not yet revealed where she chose to celebrate her quarter-of-a-century milestone, she has shared fan posts commemorating her special day.

As Bella enjoyed her celebration, fans showed the gorgeous actress love with social media posts.

The Shake It Up actress took to her Instagram Stories to post a few looks, but one photo was especially colorful.

The actress was covered in paint and held the brush to her lips. Her body featured paint in many different colors as she gave new meaning to a work of art. She wore neutral-colored underwear, also covered in the body paint.

Bella Thorne topless in paint for birthday

Bella rocked her signature red tresses in an updo with pieces of her bangs framing her beautiful face.

She wore heavy eyeliner and sparkly eyeshadow with lip tint on her plump pout.

The accessory-loving Disney alum wore diamond watches on both wrists, and her fingers featured multiple diamond rings.

The original poster wrote, “happy 25 my queen,” with a cat-heart emoji.

As Bella celebrates the anniversary of her birth, she also enjoys the birth of a brand: Thorne Dynasty.

Bella Thorne dropped Thorne Dynasty today

Bella’s business acumen earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, thanks to Content X, a social media management company, and Forbidden Flowers, a cannabis company.

But Bella isn’t finished creating her empire.

Bella announced Thorne Dynasty, a jewelry company that offers a range of beautiful and unique pieces last month. Bella drummed up excitement with a few mysterious posts featuring a little clothing and a lot of skin mixed with tons of accessories.

Social media and cannabis are near and dear to Bella’s heart, and so is jewelry, which is one reason why Thorne Dynasty makes a lot of sense for the actress. Bella used her family as inspiration for the company, which is off to a great start with the special release date.

The line offers hand-crafted jewelry made in Los Angeles, with price points ranging from $30-380.

The accessories will feature 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals, all things Bella regularly sports.