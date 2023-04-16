Bella Thorne goes makeup free for ‘Fresh Face Friday’

Bella Thorne looked phenomenal as she shared a series of makeup-free pictures and her excitement about the progress her skin has made.

The American Horror Stories actress has been relatively open about her struggles with cystic acne and even went viral in 2019 for her controversial take on a skincare routine.

Despite her ongoing struggles, Bella has seemingly found something that works for her skin, and she was more than happy to share her impressive results with fans and followers online.

Bella’s subdued post comes shortly after an emotional tribute post to her sister Dani, a DJ who goes by the stage name Com3t.

In the sweet post to her sibling, Bella told her sister just how proud their father would be of her for doing what she loved.

“Daddy is looking down at you and he’s so so freaking proud,” Bella gushed.

Given the high of watching her sister perform, Bella continued the good vibes with her “Fresh Faced Friday” post.

Bella Thorne shares the joy of clear skin after struggling so long with cystic acne

Over on her Instagram grid, Bella shared a five-part series of pictures as she sat in the passenger seat of a car.

Her signature red hair was fiery and free as she wore it down, clearly windblown by the drive she was on.

Bella also went casual with her attire for the ride, sporting a simple black graphic T-shirt.

And while she was looking lowkey and relaxed, it was her flawless glowing skin that stole the show. In the first shot of the share, Bella faced the camera and stuck her tongue out to make a silly face while her skin was looking particularly sun-kissed.

The second shot was adorable as Bella leaned against the headrest and smiled sweetly at the camera lens.

The entrepreneur shared one more angle of the second shot before leaning in for a couple of typical selfies. Zeroing in on just her face, Bella parted her hair to the side and shot a sultry glance at the lens before finishing off the post with a coy smile while looking up and away.

In addition to her stunning multi-part share, Bella’s caption elaborated on her pride in how far her skin has come in recent years.

“Fresh Faced Friday! Race you to Coachella ✌🏼,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Also if ur a day one u know I struggled with cystic acne, look at my no makeup face !!!! Ahhhh very very happy and my new skin routine is killing it for me 😋.”

Bella Thorne partners with Emface and gushes about the ‘workout’ for her face

While Bella has seemingly found a skincare regime that works for her cystic acne, she’s also joined forces with Emface to help sculpt her facial muscles and keep them in tip-top shape.

In a post to Instagram from March 26, Bella shared a video in partnership with the brand to show her followers the simple process of undergoing a “workout” for her face.

After stating that she was on her way to the clinic for the procedure, the video shifts to Bella on the table with various pads stuck to her face—one on each cheek and one across her forehead.

“I’m working out my face with @emface best gym session of my life I got to lay down the whole time 😂,” she wrote along with several tags.

According to Emface’s official Instagram account, it’s “the only device to deliver Less Wrinkles, More Lift, all #NeedleFree!”

And Bella isn’t the only celebrity taking advantage of the benefits. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna was featured on the brand’s Instagram account along with other famous celebs, including Julianne Hough, Tiffany Haddish, and Jessica Simpson.