Bella Thorne went into selfie mode as she captured a behind-the-scenes image. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne looked so good on a recent shoot that she couldn’t help but take a quick selfie on set.

The Shake It Up actress was shooting an undisclosed project when she snapped a selfie in full glam, posting the image on her Instagram Stories.

The image showed Bella holding a snakeskin-covered phone with purple chrome manicured nails. Bella struck a pose as she looked at her image in the viewfinder, and her lace-covered bodice was slightly visible at the bottom of the frame.

The American Horror Stories actress pouted her lips with her red tresses in loose waves, falling just below her shoulders. She donned a matte lip, shimmery eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner in the stunning picture.

Although Bella’s fans couldn’t like or publicly comment on the selfie, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of Bella’s 25.2 million followers enjoyed the image.

Behind Bella, there was an intricately-designed chandelier and vaulted ceilings.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Although Bella didn’t disclose what she was working on, she has many successful businesses that keep her busy.

Bella Thorne launches Thorne Dynasty

Bella launched Thorne Dynasty, her jewelry brand, on October 8, which was her 25th birthday.

Bella’s jewelry line has 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals hand-crafted in Los Angeles, where she lives.

Pieces from Bella’s new jewelry line range from $30-380, with price points for everyone.

She also revealed that Thorne Dynasty had smoking accessories created to provide an elevated smoking experience, with items including an Emerald Eye Lighter Case and a Baby Croc Joint Holder.

Thorne Dynasty joined a handful of existing businesses that Bella launched and also could have been shooting for during her recent post.

One such brand includes Forbidden Flowers, which could make Bella’s Thorne Dynasty smoking accessories useful.

Bella Thorne’s Forbidden Flowers

Bella teamed up with Santa Barbara-based company Glass House Farms to create Forbidden Flowers, her cannabis line.

Bella selected her favorite Indica-heavy strains, like Midnight Thorneberry and Topanga Sunrise, as part of the company.

Bella said that cannabis helped with her anxiety and sleeping troubles. She also said that she got her mom’s approval to create the business.

Bella said, “She has really seen how much weed helps my anxiety. My mom has seen me where the symptoms really start to come on, I get upset, and my breath gets really tight. She sees me smoking weed, sees what a capable human I am, and she gets it.”