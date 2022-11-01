Bella Thorne goes busty for Thorne Dynasty drip

Bella Thorne shows off her incredible jewelry as she releases Thorne Dynasty part two. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne hasn’t stopped building her business empire, as she just dropped a new promotion for her line, Thorne Dynasty.

A new look for Bella Thorne combines edginess with glamour to create a fabulous aesthetic.

The Shake It Up actress shared a new video for her Thorne Dynasty website. The 25-year-old actress sparkled in the clip posted jointly with her business Instagram page.

Bella was appropriately the star of the show as she modeled a series of accessories, including an alligator necklace and rings on every finger.

Bella revealed in the caption that the latest Thorne Dynasty collection was “Queen’s Bounty,” appropriately titled given the brand’s name.

The video began with a look at Bella’s fingers as she joined her hands together and showed that some fingers had multiple rings.

Bella Thorne’s beautiful Thorne Dynasty promotion

The actress donned a gold and green theme with chrome-manicured tips and nude cuticles, creating a unique style. Her rings were gold, with a few evil eye pieces to ward off the haters. Bella had a pearl necklace layered with her infamous alligator piece.

Her makeup was over-the-top, with a smoky eye featuring hints of green and many sparkles. She sported glossy lips, which became more visible as she pouted and posed.

She rocked blonde hair with loose curls and a plunging neckline with a strapless dark corset.

The accessories gave her a glitzy look as she appeared dripping in diamonds.

As Bella fans know, the actress has been a big fan of jewelry in all shapes and sizes for quite some time. So her latest business was a perfect fit for the actress, who has already worn her designs and used her body to promote her new project. Now, Bella can serve as a walking billboard for her accessories.

Bella Thorne releases Time Is Up sequel, Game Of Love

Bella has become highly successful with her business ventures, but she hasn’t stopped the job that made her famous — acting.

Last week, Bella shared that fans could see a sequel to the movie Time Is Up, which she starred in with her ex-fiance, Benjamin Mascolo.

The original Time Is Up movie featured the tale of a woman named Vivien, played by Bella, who fell in love with Roy, played by Benjamin.

Originally called Time Is Up 2, the film served as a sequel to the first film.

Fans can see the sequel on Amazon Prime, called Game of Love.