Bella Thorne goes braless in open blazer; shows she’s a boss

Bella Thorne is a black leather boss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Bella Thorne put the “boss” in Hugo Boss as the businesswoman and actress flew overseas to attend a show by the designer.

The Florida native was dressed in head-to-toe black leather, and she suited up in a blazer with nothing underneath.

She paired the black blazer with matching high-waisted pants and boots.

Bella went into selfie mode, snapping some images of herself and letting the paparazzi get a few shots.

Behind Bella was a large wrought iron-esque globe suspended in the air.

She rocked smoke eye makeup and hit a few angles with the sophisticated yet sultry ensemble. A photographer shared a short video of the actress as she struck some poses.

Bella’s signature locks were in a center part and straight, as the redhead sported a strawberry blonde hair color.

Although Bella loves to experiment with hair colors, her red tresses are a fan favorite.

Bella Thorne’s real hair color is blonde

Bella became a household name on the show Shake It Up, which she starred on with fellow Disney Channel alum Zendaya. Bella rocked mesmerizing red tresses on the show, but that was not her natural hair color.

Bella told Allure in 2014 about her natural hair color and why she dyed it.

Bella explained, “A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead. I’m a blonde.”

She also revealed that Disney wanted to take her hair back to blonde, but she wasn’t having it.

She continued, “I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”

Bella Thorne dumps beer on her head to lighten hair

Hair is part of a person’s identity, and Bella is no different. However, the steps Bella takes to achieve her color may be unconventional for many.

In 2019, Bella shared an Instagram video as she wore a red bikini outside by the ocean. A friend in a black bikini dumped liquid from a plastic cup onto Bella’s head as the actress smiled.

The drink looked like beer, and Bella confirmed in the caption that it was, in fact, an alcoholic beverage.

Bella explained she had a movie role that would require different hair and that beer would help her achieve the look.

Her caption read, “For everyone harassing yes it’s beer. It naturally lightens ur hair and people say it’s good for u 😍 my next film my hair has to be hunny blonde, saving me a trip to the salon 💇 in my book I talk about the tips and tricks the ups and downs and the very low lows. Order the book right now and I might hand deliver u a case of beer 😍😏😵🤫.”